Small and bright countryside bungalow (plans included!)

What can you do to make your small space stylish and cozy? If you do not have the luxury of space, it's time to get smart and creative.Today, we are going to show you space saving interior design solutions. Let's get started!
The facade of the house wasted no space and filled it up with wide windows and doors. This is an excellent way to make the interior of the house appear bigger as natural light enters the house freely.
This bathroom is undoubtedly refreshing and relaxing. The dominant white color and the huge window makes you want to light scented candles and enjoy the bathtub.
To maximize space, the attic was turned into a loft where the study area is. We see how the bookshelves add character and personality to the all-white space.
Would you like to know how this house was made? Check out the plans below.
If you like this article, read a small bungalow with refreshing interiors.