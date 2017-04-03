Your browser is out-of-date.

Small and bright countryside bungalow (plans included!)

Casa VT - Abitazione in Classe A a Cavallino (VE), VALERI.ZOIA Architetti Associati VALERI.ZOIA Architetti Associati Modern home
What can you do to make your small space stylish and cozy? If you do not have the luxury of space, it's time to get smart and creative.Today, we are going to show you space saving interior design solutions. Let's get started!

Facade

Casa VT - Abitazione in Classe A a Cavallino (VE), VALERI.ZOIA Architetti Associati VALERI.ZOIA Architetti Associati Modern home
The facade of the house wasted no space and filled it up with wide windows and doors. This is an excellent way to make the interior of the house appear bigger as natural light enters the house freely.

Semi-open kitchen

Casa VT - Abitazione in Classe A a Cavallino (VE), VALERI.ZOIA Architetti Associati VALERI.ZOIA Architetti Associati Kitchen
White is splashed all over the semi-open kitchen. From here, we see how natural light fills the room and how white reflects it all over the space. To add a touch of modern design, an entire wall was painted purple. 

Bathroom

Casa VT - Abitazione in Classe A a Cavallino (VE), VALERI.ZOIA Architetti Associati VALERI.ZOIA Architetti Associati Modern bathroom
This bathroom is undoubtedly refreshing and relaxing. The dominant white color and the huge window makes you want to light scented candles and enjoy the bathtub. 

Attic

Casa VT - Abitazione in Classe A a Cavallino (VE), VALERI.ZOIA Architetti Associati VALERI.ZOIA Architetti Associati Modern home
To maximize space, the attic was turned into a loft where the study area is. We see how the bookshelves add character and personality to the all-white space.

Would you like to know how this house was made? Check out the plans below.

House plan

Casa VT - Abitazione in Classe A a Cavallino (VE), VALERI.ZOIA Architetti Associati VALERI.ZOIA Architetti Associati Modern home
Profile

Casa VT - Abitazione in Classe A a Cavallino (VE), VALERI.ZOIA Architetti Associati VALERI.ZOIA Architetti Associati Modern home
If you like this article, read a small bungalow with refreshing interiors.

