44 photos of homes with beautiful gardens

Dayan Buensuceso—homify Dayan Buensuceso—homify
homify Classic style houses
Living under one roof with your family is a great thing but sometimes being with them 24/7 can be suffocating so it is during these discomforting times that we seek refuge in our bedrooms, reading rooms, terraces, or the better part which is in our gardens. The latter is probably the best spot to cool off because you have the company of nature to calm you down. It may not even have to be as dramatic as that because your family can easily bond and play in this area! See these 44 houses where fun and relaxation are taken into serious consideration.

1. Country house with a spacious wooden and concrete patio

Projekt domu Neli W2 ENERGO PLUS - komfort na najwyższym poziomie , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

2. Modern, geometric building with a playground

homify Modern home Concrete Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Hip roofed bungalow with stone steps in the back

PROJEKT DOMU EX 8 G2 (wersja B) - design z najwyższej półki, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

4. Japanese-styled garden

ShihYao 桃源青山宅, 翔霖營造有限公司
翔霖營造有限公司

翔霖營造有限公司
翔霖營造有限公司
翔霖營造有限公司

5. Neat and lush lawn for an entertaining backyard

homify Classic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. English countryside with mansard roofing and red bricks

Meadway Close, XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture

Meadway Close

XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture

7. Sloping terrain and moss along the cracks

homify Rustic style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Japanese terrace overlooking the outdoors

緑苑の家, 梶浦博昭環境建築設計事務所
梶浦博昭環境建築設計事務所

梶浦博昭環境建築設計事務所
梶浦博昭環境建築設計事務所
梶浦博昭環境建築設計事務所

9. Earthy and sophisticated al fresco

Laurelhurst Carriage House, PATH Architecture
PATH Architecture

Laurelhurst Carriage House

PATH Architecture
PATH Architecture
PATH Architecture

10. Romantic in black and white

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. A terrace upon a terrace

homify Multi-Family house
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Horticulturist's playground

Casa El Campanario, Boué Arquitectos
Boué Arquitectos

Boué Arquitectos
Boué Arquitectos
Boué Arquitectos

13. Korean and Mediterranean living

homify Mediterranean style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Textured cladding meets wooden patio and verdant backyard

HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

15. Standing seam, concrete, wood, and stones against the greens

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. Drive through courtyard

Casa de Campo, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

17. Systematic front garden and path walk

Ankara Villa, RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN
RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN

RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN
RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN
RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN

18. Asian and laidback housing

HOUSE-04(renovation), dwarf
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

19. Stylish bungalow with a well-kept garden

RESIDÊNCIA, Vettori Arquitetura
Vettori Arquitetura

Vettori Arquitetura
Vettori Arquitetura
Vettori Arquitetura

20. Minimalist and spacious both inside and out

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. Colonial wooden two-storey for that haciendero vibe

Haus Strausberg I+II, Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

22. Expansive lawn for a rustic house

OBRA NUEVA, ecoviga4 sll
ecoviga4 sll

ecoviga4 sll
ecoviga4 sll
ecoviga4 sll

23. Ultra modern home with a solid green backyard

ATLAS TERAS | Mersin | Turkey , BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS
BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS

BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS
BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS
BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS

24. Hillside villa that's gloriously lit at night

Casa di Campagna, UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un&#39;architettura unica

UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un&#39;architettura unica
UAU un'architettura unica

25. Conservative yet resort-like two-storey

Дом в Мартемьяново, Архитектурное бюро Art&Brick
Архитектурное бюро Art&amp;Brick

Архитектурное бюро Art&Brick
Архитектурное бюро Art&amp;Brick
Архитектурное бюро Art&Brick

26. Geometric, rustic, and romantic

Casa de campo em São Roque, GATE Arquitetos Associados
GATE Arquitetos Associados

GATE Arquitetos Associados
GATE Arquitetos Associados
GATE Arquitetos Associados

27. Simply sophisticated with the right amount of space for privacy and inclusivity

Марини_256 кв.м., Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

28. A white, glassy, and boxy two-storey for the understated glamorous

HAUS PANKOW, Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

29. Effortlessly chic from top to bottom

Residencial em Condominio , Habitat arquitetura
Habitat arquitetura

Habitat arquitetura
Habitat arquitetura
Habitat arquitetura

30. Yin and yang meets wooden patio and trampoline

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

31. Refreshing dimensions from the roof to the terrain

homify Modern home White
homify

homify
homify
homify

32. Traditional and contemporary with a gardener's backyard.

Haus Weißensee, Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

33. Red, brown, and white against the green grass

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

34. A well-defined and professional manor

The Grange, Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

35. Dreamy stone mansion with a party-ready pool area

Casa Horto OBM 79, Maria Claudia Faro
Maria Claudia Faro

Maria Claudia Faro
Maria Claudia Faro
Maria Claudia Faro

36. Metropolitan-inspired with a romantic twist in the garden

Reforma Integral en la urbanización de la Moraleja, ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

37. Contemporary structure in the midst of the evergreen

김병만 한글주택 , 한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)

한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)

38. Down-to-earth with a fun foot path lit by outdoor lights at night

"Somewhere in forest", Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko

Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko

39. Beverly Hills-inspired mansion

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

40. Classy anf traditional white house with a lovely porch

north shore house, THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect
THE MAKER&#39;S&amp;United Space Architect

THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect
THE MAKER&#39;S&amp;United Space Architect
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect

41. French windowed building that descends to an endearing rural garden

Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

42. Three levels from which to see an enviable backyard

Villa am Rhein – Straßenansicht, Architekturbüro Lehnen
Architekturbüro Lehnen

Architekturbüro Lehnen
Architekturbüro Lehnen
Architekturbüro Lehnen

43. A two-storey that's blushed against the earth

Onyx - семейная драгоценность, Irina Derbeneva
Irina Derbeneva

Irina Derbeneva
Irina Derbeneva
Irina Derbeneva

44. Breathtaking combination of stone and wood

Casa em Itu, Mellani Fotografias
Mellani Fotografias

Casa em Itu

Mellani Fotografias
Mellani Fotografias
Mellani Fotografias
Small and simple home with refreshing interiors

