How to choose the right color for your house

Colors are expressions of our souls. That may sound a bit too abstract but it may well describe the choice that a person makes in painting his house both inside and out. Colors are like extensions of a person or family's personality. These can also make or break the total look of your home, but just how do you choose one that'll fit your personality as well as look beautiful in general? Read these seven tips to help you with that.
If we haven't emphasized that enough from the start then here we placed it as our first tip. Ask yourself. What is it that you like? Do you prefer classic and elegant styles? If that's the case, you can go for soft and delicate hues. Do you like quirky and eccentric? You could probably go for bright colors.
Houses often hit the default color scheme by sticking to neutral tones because these blend naturally with the surroundings, but if you're more adventurous then you can definitely mix and match colors. Play with dark and bright ones. To help you with that, you can even search for the color wheel to see complementary colors which you can gain inspiration from.
When you've chosen to combine colors, remember to also keep them in harmony with each other and the surroundings even because some color combinations are just too weird. You wouldn't want your home to look like Christmas all year round in red and green but there's a caveat. These colors can come in different shades which when combined would look absolutely divine. The structure above for example would look a bit like McDonald's if the yellow was just lighter than the one used here.
The safest combinations are those which stick to a single color but vary in terms of shade. Violet, for one, can be paired with lavender until these meet white lines. This house perfectly captures the right shading. The wooden door is of course an exemption which nevertheless looks good with the color palette. Hair-dyes these days refer to this as an ombre effect.
On another note, you can choose contrasting hues like purple and yellow or blue and orange with adjustments on their shades to allow one color to casually offset the other. This combo evokes an instant modern style to houses.
Pop covers standing out and popular. By that, we're talking about choosing a stand out color relative to your adjacent houses and also selecting popular colors or those trending ones. Experts predict that among the popular colors, blue will most likely stand out. It is after all the color that exudes a calming atmosphere hence it's pleasant appeal to the eyes.
When you're designing your interiors, it's important to keep a mental note of the color of the items you'll have inside because these could either compete or coordinate with the colors of your ceiling, floor, and walls. The safest route is to go for neutral furniture pieces and ornaments and balance or harmonize the colors of the different surfaces.