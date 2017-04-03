A house with surprisingly chic and clean interiors

We are naturally drawn to a house that is clean and maaliwalas. There is something about it that is warm and welcoming. Today, we are showing you a house that not only exhibits these characteristics, but it also also chic and stylish. Let's have a look.
From the outside, we see a traditional family home. The layout, design, and color is your typical go-to architecture for something big enough for a family. We also love the spacious garden where the children can play.
As we make our way inside the house, we can already see the clean and chic interiors through the hallway. The wooden floor leads us to the other exciting parts of the house.
The minimalist design of the living room features traditional wooden furniture and clean white walls and ceiling. There is also an interesting light fixture on the ceiling that adds a little something extra to the space.
What's interesting about this dining room is how it is sandwiched by two huge windows. They not only provide natural light, they also make the space more cozy.
The style of the kitchen is modern as what we see in the brick back splash and bluish cabinets.
The bedroom is simple with its white walls and wooden floor. The huge window provide ample sunlight during the day.
The modern bathroom has neutral colors in varying shades of grey. The wide mirror was an excellent choice to make the room look bigger.
