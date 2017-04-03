A wooden home with the perfect garden and backyard plan!

The charm of wooden houses are always enhanced by lush plants and flowers like the ones decorating the facade of this house. To keep this refreshing look you can also use tall bushes to serve as fences in your home. By the way, the front porch is also a great place to sit down and relax. We weren't kidding when we said that dwellers here wouldn't have trouble finding privacy or personal space because there's a generous amount of terraces here-perfect also for holding intimate parties