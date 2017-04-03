A wooden home with the perfect garden and backyard plan!

The garden on this one is divine. The only way to understand what we mean is by looking through the beautiful work by WILHELMI GARTEN- UND LANDSCHAFTSARCHITEKTUR , a landscape architect in Germany. And be sure to note the details!
The lanai or back porch touches the quaint pond that's accentuated by small rocks along the sides. To maximize the zen vibe of the place, a lounger chair was placed just on the wooden terrace overlooking the pond. Around this, a vibrant green and ornamental plants help soothe the senses too.
On one side of the house, wooden patios were also built immediately outside of the French doors. So we can safely assume that no one will be fighting over privacy or personal space in terraces around this lovely home. Here you will also find the same verdant growth of plants seamlessly organized through the concrete low dividers.
See the mixture of wood, stone, grass, and concrete on this overhead view of the garden. To keep things interesting, they also added outdoor furnishings for the family to unwind on. Other than the design of the pond, the wooden patio, the lawn, and the ornamental plants, you will also find that garden lights would look lovely around here and useful especially at night.
The main white areas cover the house and the garage. The pond and terrace are at the back alongside the beautiful landscape. The other wooden patios are found on the side where the pond is found.
The charm of wooden houses are always enhanced by lush plants and flowers like the ones decorating the facade of this house. To keep this refreshing look you can also use tall bushes to serve as fences in your home. By the way, the front porch is also a great place to sit down and relax. We weren't kidding when we said that dwellers here wouldn't have trouble finding privacy or personal space because there's a generous amount of terraces here-perfect also for holding intimate parties