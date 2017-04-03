Your browser is out-of-date.

How to build your own summer house in 4 steps!

Summer is just around the corner and your dreams of having your own summer house is back! While we can always hire a carpenter to build our summer house for us, constructing it ourselves is, of course, a way cheaper option. With that in mind, we'd like to show you how to create something easy and simple. Let's homify?

1. Choose a nice location

For your summer house, you want to build it somewhere with a nice location. Perhaps in the countryside with a beautiful garden? You definitely need a nice view while you enjoy the summer weather.

2. Determine the materials to use

Next is you need to determine what materials you will to use. We highly recommend wood for a number of reasons: durability, aesthetics, versatility, and so much more. You should read 10 best wooden houses for nature loving dwellers if you need more convincing. 

3. Embrace the open space

The best part of having a summer house is that you have straight access to nature. So embrace and celebrate this part. Open up you windows and door to nature as much as possible. 

4. Keep it simple

Leave your complicated habits and rituals in the city and live a simple life in your summer home. Use minimalist and multi-purpose furniture like on the photo. Plus, check out how this couch turns into a bed in the photo below — absolutely genius!

44 photos of homes with beautiful gardens
What do you think about this article?

