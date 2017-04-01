Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 unique wooden house designs

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
chalet modello lori 19 , CasediLegnoSr CasediLegnoSr HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

Wood itself is a unique material. Each one comes in different color, texture, and pattern. With that, every house that it creates becomes a unique work of architecture. Let us show you how wood creates unique designs with these 8 houses.

1. Charming cottage

팀버하우스 8 homify Classic style houses
homify

팀버하우스 8

homify
homify
homify

Doesn't this house remind you of the dollhouse you used to play with when you were a child? It's cute and charming, it almost feels like it's made of candy! 

2. Enviable terrace

Maison ossature bois, blackStones blackStones Terrace
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

What sets this house apart from the rest is its enviable terrace that acts as a design focal point. It's modern with a touch of rustic and Scandinavian. We love how open and welcoming it is, too.

3. High roof

Urlaub an der Ostsee: modernes Ferienhaus mit Holzfassade, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Modern home
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

Notice the asymmetrical layout of the house that adds innovation and dynamism to its design. The high ceiling and the vertical wood panels give a modern feel to this abode. 

4. Eye-catching layout

Pit house, UID UID Modern home
UID

Pit house

UID
UID
UID

An interesting layout like this one would never go unnoticed. We love how the color and the shape of the house combines with the natural surroundings. 

5. Traditional Korean style

伝統のしつらえと、モダンライフの融合, 吉田建築計画事務所 吉田建築計画事務所 Classic style houses
吉田建築計画事務所

吉田建築計画事務所
吉田建築計画事務所
吉田建築計画事務所

The design of this house highlights the traditional charm of Korean style. With dark wood and white panels, history and culture is preserved in this modern time. 

6. Three colors

팀버하우스 9 homify Modern home
homify

팀버하우스 9

homify
homify
homify

With its versatility, wood allows you to create beyond your imagination. Just look at how this house is. It has three distinct parts and color but they look amazing together.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Modern design

Front facade and entrance The Chase Architecture Modern home
The Chase Architecture

Front facade and entrance

The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture

Wood may seem like a traditional building material. But it can look totally modern with minimalist design such as this.

8. Ideal rest house

chalet modello lori 19 , CasediLegnoSr CasediLegnoSr HouseholdAccessories & decoration
CasediLegnoSr

CasediLegnoSr
CasediLegnoSr
CasediLegnoSr

There is a certain kind of warm and comfort that wooden houses bring. Wood is the perfect material for your dream rest house by the countryside.

If you like this article, check out 9 beautiful homes in interesting shapes.

Staircases made beautiful by brick
What do you think about this article?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks