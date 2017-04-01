8 unique wooden house designs

Wood itself is a unique material. Each one comes in different color, texture, and pattern. With that, every house that it creates becomes a unique work of architecture. Let us show you how wood creates unique designs with these 8 houses.
Doesn't this house remind you of the dollhouse you used to play with when you were a child? It's cute and charming, it almost feels like it's made of candy!
Notice the asymmetrical layout of the house that adds innovation and dynamism to its design. The high ceiling and the vertical wood panels give a modern feel to this abode.
An interesting layout like this one would never go unnoticed. We love how the color and the shape of the house combines with the natural surroundings.
The design of this house highlights the traditional charm of Korean style. With dark wood and white panels, history and culture is preserved in this modern time.
With its versatility, wood allows you to create beyond your imagination. Just look at how this house is. It has three distinct parts and color but they look amazing together.
Wood may seem like a traditional building material. But it can look totally modern with minimalist design such as this.
There is a certain kind of warm and comfort that wooden houses bring. Wood is the perfect material for your dream rest house by the countryside.
