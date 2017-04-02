How to prepare your home for summer

Summer has officially begun. You might have started planning on what you and your family can do but before crossing out the list and even starting with it, it's always great to welcome the season with happy spirits at home. And if you're going casual and doing staycation at your house, check out these seven things you can do to enjoy the break from your happy nest!
If that porch or area by the front door has been languishing in dull hues and bare spaces without a sign of life or possibly deteriorating because of chipped paint or broken tiles on the floor then it's absolutely time to refresh the area by adding plants in coordinated colors. You can also repaint the surfaces and perhaps replace the broken tiles with new yet rustic chic ones.
Nothing really makes up for clean interiors especially with all the things you've gathered and haphazardly strewn around during the cozy, rainy season. So take out your handy brooms, brushes, feather dusters, cloths, mops, and cleaning agents. Make it a family activity, ready your cleaning playlist on the speakers, and start the cleaning operation. Remember to be extra detailed on the busy areas like the kitchen and the bathrooms. It's also in cleaning where you discover things which might need replacements.
Sometimes, we would encounter things which we can't remember having in the first place. This is mostly because we never even got to use them. There are some things which we don't seem to like anymore but they're still in good condition. The quickest fix is to let go of them, but before you do so, it's quite wise to segregate the items first to see which ones you can pass on to others who need it more. If you're comfortable with selling, you can even have a small garage sale or you can post it online for potential buyers.
If you have a terrace, porch, or balcony, it's definitely the perfect season to use them. So to make your experience extra awesome, check the furnishings you have there because some might need repairing or replacement. If you've got a bare space, then go ahead and think about the outdoor furnishings which you'll place there. You can also consult outdoor professionals or furniture specialists for this project. Add a few ornaments, breezy fabrics or cushions, and say hello to the ultimate staycation!
Since there's a general understanding that summer is mostly a relaxed season for most of us, having that barbecue in your lovely garden might be the best summer event for you, your family, and your colleagues. So consider the possibility of placing a grilling area in this area right close to your outdoor seats and tables.
Here's a good idea to ponder. So you have a plain-looking backyard? Try planting more colorful plants with a landscaped design, elevating some portions like this cool stone terrace, or painting your backyard with fresher hues. We're loving Caribbean-styled terraces as of the moment or you can go for tropical designs which would look like summer all year round.
Lit is probably the best term to describe both literal and conceptual enhancement of your house's exterior through repainting surfaces and installing outdoor lights along the path walk or in your garden. Go for yellow lights which would definitely keep you cozy in the coming warm nights because they just look and feel sophisticated. Check out the lights on this house for example. Don't the yellow lights look lovely against the concrete and the lawn?