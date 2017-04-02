Dream bungalow with the perfect porch

Porches are also an important part of the house. For starters, these are the elevated, roofed spots just outside of our exterior doors. People usually place a few outdoor furnishings there to relax and have a good view of the outside. Porches vary in design of course, but people seem to have a unified appreciation for lounging on areas where the wind blows and the plants look soothing to the senses. In India, there is a fascinating porch that attaches to a sophisticated bungalow. See what we're talking about by reading further.