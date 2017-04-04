A new house built with a small budget

Comfort and coziness may be achieved according to one's budget. Excessive spending is not necessary in building a well-appointed home as seen in this this single-storey house in Thailand. Built in the Sawang area of Sisaket Province, it combines attractive architecture with ample homey space for just 3 million Baht or less than 5 million Philippine pesos! There are many contractors and home builders in Asia who can work with a given budget, so study how you envision your living space to be by checking out the photos of this stunning home project.
This home combines a number of materials—tiles, cement, wood -to achieve an Asian inspired abode. From the photograph, the mix tends to create a heavy look, but the size and surrounding space that permits natural light, lend a bright and tranquil atmosphere. Since the basic media used are of good quality, they may seem pricey. A good contractor however, can source reasonable materials to achieve your desired look. A building company may include, in the costs, objects and equipment used and work done for a fence or wall and other things along the front area.
The side of the house is long and deep, providing ample space where occupants may create a landscaped garden. From the front, you may not envision this open section as the house looks narrow from that angle. The contemporary roof and exteriors, in Tuscan yellow glazed paint, make for a unique design combination. At the bottom of the house is sandstone arranged in pyramidical manner. This touch provides a subtle foreign influence as it mirrors pylons by the entrance of an ancient Greek temple.
Outside the section where the living room is located, you can see glass windows of unequal height. This simple detail adds character to the exteriors. From the inside, you may have a room or small space with just all high windows. This will give the house slight design variety while maintaining the preferred constant look. In order to maximize space, the owners may opt to place a piece or furniture or a pocket arrangement by the large windows.
The glass panels are surrounded by layers of wooden frames painted in white. Also framing the section of windows is the same white wood with dome shaped patterns and additional carvings at the top. The most unique touch is the mid section wooden carving, in a straight line, that cuts across the larger windows.
The use of natural hardwood, like teakwood, infuse a certain elegance. This is particularly important for the front door area that gives people an initial impression of the home. The smaller glass windows on top of the door allow for more sunlight to brighten the area. Etchings on the glass between wall panels further add character to the entrance. To create harmony in the the overall look, the structural post in the middle of the room, as well as the borders on the floor and ceiling, are made from the same wood and tinted with similar color.
The presence of large bay windows gives natural light to the central hall that will be used as the living room area. The potential for intense sunlight allows the brightness to extend to other sections and additional rooms.
Essential to an efficient house are proper dividers. These allow each room to function properly, whether it is the larger master's bedroom or one of the smaller bedrooms that all need a tranquil and recharging atmosphere.
The kitchen is located at the back of the house to allow for the bustle of activity. There is also proper ventilation for the control of fumes and smells that come with the cooking of delicious Thai food.
Apart from the front door, the doors to the bedrooms are also made from natural durable hardwood. These doors have simpler yet equally attractive carvings that add to the home's decorative style.
In this rustic Asian home is a rather modern kitchen. The compact area has large windows that make the atmosphere light and nurturing. All the essentials needed for cooking a hearty meal are here. The cabinets above the counters allow for an efficient preparation system. There is a dishwasher, and a stove with a proper exhaust system. The counters have enough space for other appliances like a microwave and coffeemaker, while the floor area is big enough for a small dining set should the owner decide to put one.