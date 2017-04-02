This two-storey home is a modern classic

All those Korean drama marathons might have piqued your interest about what it feels to be in one. We can't really give you that opportunity but we can instead take you briefly to a legit Korean home. Let's head over to Gyeongnam in South Korea to witness the architectural splendour of a two-storey home that blends classic details with modern sophistication.
The house fashions an angled design with all the rectangular windows, patterns, and lines. All this geometry is complemented by the stone steps leading to the patio plus the grassy area beyond. This design teaches us that a big home can still be classy by using monochromatic hues but at the same time interesting by playing on the textures like in the use of bricks for the lower level here.
The house wasn't built with a covered garage attached to it. Instead, it has got a specific open spot for the cars just following the flight of steps from the stone path walk which leads to the main door. Knowing that an open parking space could be misleading, the architects tie it back to the house by building a small stone fort that doubles as barrier for the elevated terrain of the property. The neutral shades on these stones also evoke a rustic vibe.
The main door is pretty discreet yet still elegant with its smooth grey color and polished panel design which looks absolutely sleek against this black and white structure.
Lacking still of furnishings, the interiors nonetheless have been fashioned after impeccable minimalist design. The white on the walls and ceiling here instantly give a sense of lightness and positive energy throughout the space. Instead of going 100% white on the floors, they chose grey tiles which nevertheless ooze with contemporary luxury.
A close look at the kitchen reveals the copper details like in the overhead light fixtures. Although subtle, the romantic metallic effect blends naturally against the white. You can even go for a rose gold or perhaps bronze. Other than that, this area is equipped with the essential cooking and storage amenities in spite of looking all too minimal. Now, that's a smart way of concealing a lot of appliances or items in the kitchen.
Interestingly, the bathroom opens directly to the kitchen which is quite convenient especially when you're particular about the time in cooking something. In any case, the bathroom complements and expounds on the grey tone of the interior tiles. You'll notice here its seamless and clean combination with the white elements.
Here's a view of the toilet which comes with a bidet shower for a convenient toilet session. Surely, you've fallen in love with this bathroom by now.
The staircase is a beautiful combination of wrought iron for the railings, wood for the steps, and the white colors surrounding it. The appearance is reminiscent of Scandinavian houses but you'll also note how it borrows a bit of the Mediterranean wrought iron balustrades. Whichever way, the staircase looks like a spot you'd want your guests to see you descend from. They also went for a clever storage system here by using the bottom of it for keeping things.
At the second floor, you will find this sliding door that opens to the house's second bathroom. Using sliding doors is also pretty savvy and classy especially when it goes with the white and wood interiors. Take a closer look at the light hanging above the staircase here too! It's pretty industrialist with the wrought iron and bulb combo.
Inside the bathroom are these two sets of showers, with the other one lower in height. Doesn't that seem like a curious arrangement? Actually, the lower one can benefit your kid!
Sans the complete furnishings, this room still gives us the cool geometric effect because of the same lines and boxy details that greeted you from the exterior. But this room does seem apt for a bedroom or a study. The perks simply include this wonderful 180 degree-view.
From the outside earlier, you might have noticed the distorted balcony. Apparently, that was just the distorted slot on the wall that makes up the balcony. Consistent with the black and white combination, this area blends rustic through the railings and modern with the sleek glass doors and polished black tiles. Doesn't it look like a great place to think or have a glass of wine?