This two-storey home is a modern classic

The staircase is a beautiful combination of wrought iron for the railings, wood for the steps, and the white colors surrounding it. The appearance is reminiscent of Scandinavian houses but you'll also note how it borrows a bit of the Mediterranean wrought iron balustrades. Whichever way, the staircase looks like a spot you'd want your guests to see you descend from. They also went for a clever storage system here by using the bottom of it for keeping things.