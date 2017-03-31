A modern wooden house with a farm

What could be more beautiful than a home with breathtaking view? Well, when that view is your own farm! Today, we are showing you a house that is not only stylish but functional as well. Let's take a look!
Adding a cozy and welcoming feeling is this terrace that features wood panels. This is the perfect place to enjoy breakfast with the view of the farm.
Here, we see that the living room is separated from the kitchen by a shelf. The space is made cozy with earth tone furnishing and abundance of pillows. We also love how the huge windows allow natural light to flood the area.
The house may look traditional with the use of wood, but the kitchen is certainly modern and functional. It has every thing you need to prepare that home cooked meal.
The best thing about living in a farm is you get to enjoy fresh ingredients for your cooking and you get to prepare every thing from scratch.
If you like this article, read this wooden home beautifully combines the old and the new.