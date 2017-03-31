Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern wooden house with a farm

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
Häuser in der Wolfsgrube, w. raum Architektur + Innenarchitektur w. raum Architektur + Innenarchitektur Country style house
What could be more beautiful than a home with breathtaking view? Well, when that view is your own farm! Today, we are showing you a house that is not only stylish but functional as well. Let's take a look!

Facade

Häuser in der Wolfsgrube, w. raum Architektur + Innenarchitektur w. raum Architektur + Innenarchitektur Country style house
The eye-catching facade of the house is highlighted by contrasting textures and warm colors. It's rustic and modern at the same time. From here, we also get to see the crops in the family farm.

Terrace

Häuser in der Wolfsgrube, w. raum Architektur + Innenarchitektur w. raum Architektur + Innenarchitektur Terrace
Adding a cozy and welcoming feeling is this terrace that features wood panels. This is the perfect place to enjoy breakfast with the view of the farm.

Living room

Häuser in der Wolfsgrube, w. raum Architektur + Innenarchitektur w. raum Architektur + Innenarchitektur Living room
Here, we see that the living room is separated from the kitchen by a shelf. The space is made cozy with earth tone furnishing and abundance of pillows. We also love how the huge windows allow natural light to flood the area.

Kitchen

Häuser in der Wolfsgrube, w. raum Architektur + Innenarchitektur w. raum Architektur + Innenarchitektur Country style dining room
The house may look traditional with the use of wood, but the kitchen is certainly modern and functional. It has every thing you need to prepare that home cooked meal.

Home cooked

Häuser in der Wolfsgrube, w. raum Architektur + Innenarchitektur w. raum Architektur + Innenarchitektur Kitchen
The best thing about living in a farm is you get to enjoy fresh ingredients for your cooking and you get to prepare every thing from scratch.

If you like this article, read this wooden home beautifully combines the old and the new.

