How to make your own terrarium

Mini-Jardins , Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
A terrarium makes you feel like you have your own little garden inside your house. They are usually low maintenance, but they definitely score high in making your space look cool and cozy. And, what's nice about it is you can make several of them, too! Want your own? Read up as we show you how to make your own terrarium at home. Let's get started!

1. Spread sand or brick fragments at the bottom of a small bowl

Without sand, gravel, or brick fragments at the bottom of a small bowl, breathability and drainage of the soil can go bad. Unlike ordinary flower pots, small bowls have no holes at the bottom, so moisture tends to accumulate in the soil. When the moisture becomes excessive, the roots of plants decay.

2. Use suitable soil

Use suitable soil for the plant in your terrarium. Plants require specific kinds of soil in order to grow. They should be raised under the conditions that are close to their original environment.

3. Use small plants

Avoid plants that are too large for small bowls as they might collapse. Take the bowl with you when you buy the plants to make sure that their sizes match.

4. Cover the surface with natural materials

Cover the plant with soil, and the surface with natural materials like moss, pine cone tip, and pebbles. This will give your terrarium a natural and tropical feel.

5. Add small decoration

You can be your own landscape architect and decorate your miniature garden. Put small figurines and charming artifacts in your terrarium and create a small world of your own.

6. Complete with misting

You do not water the terrarium like ordinary plants in a pot because the small plants would drown and its roots would rot, so the final step is giving moisture to the plant by misting.

Next read: 9 beautiful homes in interesting shapes.

One-storey vs Two-storey: Which is better?
