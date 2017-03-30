Every decision comes with advantages and disadvantages. If you have yet to decide whether you are getting a wooden house or not, this article is for you. We are presenting the pros and cons of living in a wooden house. Remember that it will always boil down to personal needs and preferences. But it doesn't hurt to know the basics. You can thank us later.
Wooden homes are known to be energy efficient because the material is a natural insulator. It is effective in isolating cold and heat. This means that you save a a significant amount of energy when you use wood for you home. It means that you can also save on heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning.
The deterioration and destruction of wood is caused by biotic and abiotic agents. Biotic agents include decay, fungi, bacteria, and insects, while abiotic agents include sun, wind, and water. These elements are part of life and nature that we cannot stop. Sad to say, it comes with having a wooden house.
Wood is an aesthetic material. Each has its own color and texture. You can use its natural color or have it painted. Wood definitely makes a house look a lot more prettier without using decorative finishes. Just love how lovely the wall of this house is!
Wood is composed mainly of carbon and hydrogen. Because of this, wood is classified as a combustible material. Wooden house is not the safest in uneventful circumstances.
Wood is known for being a hygroscopic material. It means that it has a natural ability to absorb water. That's not a good news for flood-prone areas.
Wood is an elastic material. Wooden homes are easier to construct, alter, and manipulate. It is easy to make changes and modifications for future renovations. Or add a cozy terrace, perhaps?