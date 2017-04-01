8 small but charming kitchens

Having trouble designing your small kitchen? Need a good dose of inspiration? Do not worry, you've opened the right page! Today, we share a variety of stylish cuisines, all of which have one thing in common: little space. It’s so important to maximize this part of the house, without losing style, grace and practicality. In this ideabook, you can find various solutions, from the use of space, organization, functionality, that will surely be helpful for you!
With a dose of inspiration, will and some ingenuity, you can already have a small kitchen, worthy of review.
Come and discover our 8 proposals!
It is perfectly possible to opt for a dark wood kitchen in a restricted space, but in this case it must be contrasted with a light shade on the walls, taking care of the lighting. Otherwise, the kitchen may become very heavy, making the room even smaller.
Notice as well, that walls are painted white, the pavement lined by a light wood and the walls by a beige tile.
Once again, this is an example of a small kitchen, where they bank on the contrasts of colors, a combination of black and white. Of course, the lighting is key here.
In this U-shaped kitchen, you can see that there is also a rectangular table. Just with good organization and the right choice of kitchen model, you can have yourself a complete and comfortable space, even when the square meters are limited.
We have a small kitchen and then? Is that a reason not to be good at kitchen? Of course, the size of space, cannot dictate their culinary abilities, or what we can be. The important thing is to keep the kitchen attractive, practical and inspirational! In fact, a kitchen that does not inspire, does not make you feel good about being there for too long, won’t motivate you to do the cooking and all other exciting recipes, doesn’t it?
Let's look at the bright side of a small kitchen-have everything at hand! No need for great gymnastics to remove this or that ingredient and container.
We advise you though to always keep organized and in order, because a small space can look chaotic quickly. Keep everything under control. Use shelves, boxes and other tricks to make the most of your kitchen.
One of the solutions that you can consider if you have a small kitchen, is to open your kitchen to the living room. This way you will gain space and much more light once the walls have been laid down.
The best way to design an open kitchen is to include a bar or a kitchen island, as these will allow you to create a room, as well as being very practical and functional.
A small kitchen should also be made of decorative details just like the living room, give it much more personality and create dynamics. Now, check out this beautiful inspiration where the stylish yellow pots stand out in a neutral-toned kitchen.
Most people have narrow kitchens, especially those who live in an apartment. However, the kitchen should never lose style and functionality. The example above exemplifies perfectly, the beautiful design that one can have in a narrower space. Opt for simple line furniture, take care of the lighting and do not forget the combination of light colors. With this set up, you’ll create an illusion of a spacious and wide room.
Patterns can also create optical illusion, giving the feeling that space is larger than it looks. This is the case of this tile with geometric patterns and different shades (black, white and gray). The colorful and intense hue of the lamp and kitchen bar in red tone also has its importance in accentuating the shades of the tiles. Try this design for a modern-day, unique kitchen!
Want to keep going? See more kitchen design ideas here!