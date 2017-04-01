Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Staircases made beautiful by brick

Jaimie Alcantara Jaimie Alcantara
Realizzazioni, Il Cotto Il Cotto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

Tile is a very typical rustic material used for various coatings and surfaces, for floors, stairs, walls and even for kitchens. Other than furnishing purposes, it gives space a lot more character and personality.

In today's ideabook, we want to share with you some inspirations of stairs, with brickwork. All of them were designed differently - some blended with another color and other material. The results are surprising and quite attractive! If you are interested in lining your stairs with brick, both exterior and interior, we invite you to read on.

Stairs made of brick with white paint

La casita de Marie, custom casa home staging custom casa home staging Stairs
custom casa home staging

custom casa home staging
custom casa home staging
custom casa home staging

Cladding ladders with bricks does not mean that the space has to

look and be heavy, moreover to be of the same color. This model shows us how you can combine another color with this material. In this case, they chose to cover the part of the stairs with tiles, while the bottom and side of the stairs painted white. We can see that in this rustic style house, the brick becomes a remarkable element, once the walls and the floor were covered in this material.

The decoration of the stairs, along with the green plant, brings that touch of freshness and countryside feel.

External stairs with beautiful tiles

Outside stairs studioarte Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Tiled stairs
studioarte

Outside stairs

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

In this example, we are using external stairs, which give access to a terrace. The stairs are designed with a Mediterranean theme, beautifully covered by a combination of blue and white tiles. This color combination is good for stairs outdoors, especially for those townhouses near the sea or any body of water. It also makes you feel the coolness and calmness of the sea. See how the cut of the brick can be different. Here, they opted for a smaller, rectangular model.

If you want to explore the Mediterranean theme for your room, check this page!

Stairs made of concrete bricks

Realizzazioni, Il Cotto Il Cotto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Il Cotto

Il Cotto
Il Cotto
Il Cotto

The stairs near the entrance of the house is also coated in design ‘tijoleira’, or tiles in simpler terms.  This time, it’s a little different from the previous examples. In this case, they chose to place the tiles under each step, in a diagonal form, forming a new design pattern. The upper part of the stairs presents the cemented foundation.

To finish and pull off the perfect rustic look, they chose a wrought iron banister, another characteristic material of the country style.

Stairs fully lined with bricks

La casa de Tere y Miguel, FGMarquitecto FGMarquitecto Pool
FGMarquitecto

FGMarquitecto
FGMarquitecto
FGMarquitecto

In this house, they did not mix different kinds of materials on the stairs, only the tile totally covers this surface. The walls are painted white, to create a certain lightness and harmony to blend with the environment.

On the other hand, they took advantage of the plain wall to put some decorative pieces, giving emphasis to the rustic style. Clay pots and jars suit the whole set up, but you can personalize according to your own style!

A dark brick staircase

HERDADE VALMONTE HOTEL, pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
pedro quintela studio

pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

As you can see, the tile is presented in a different shade. We have already seen a lighter shade in the examples above, and now we see a darker tile, which is also beautiful.

The stairs give continuity to the pavement, although the lower part has been painted white. This is to avoid making the environment heavy and dark. Other than that, it paints a better picture of the whole house.

Tile floor and stairs

La casa de Tere y Miguel, FGMarquitecto FGMarquitecto Rustic style windows & doors
FGMarquitecto

FGMarquitecto
FGMarquitecto
FGMarquitecto

The tiled floor can continue down the stairs if you like to see it. In this inspiration, they did this and continued the material through the house. This uniform tile flooring gives off a unified theme and style for your house. With the white walls, wooden door and ceramic tiles, you can certainly pull off that rustic style home!

Now, if you’ve been attracted by the rustic style, take a look at this ideabook to make your home one!

10 beautiful Korean houses to inspire your next build

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks