Staircases made beautiful by brick

Cladding ladders with bricks does not mean that the space has to

look and be heavy, moreover to be of the same color. This model shows us how you can combine another color with this material. In this case, they chose to cover the part of the stairs with tiles, while the bottom and side of the stairs painted white. We can see that in this rustic style house, the brick becomes a remarkable element, once the walls and the floor were covered in this material.

The decoration of the stairs, along with the green plant, brings that touch of freshness and countryside feel.