Staircases made beautiful by brick

Tile is a very typical rustic material used for various coatings and surfaces, for floors, stairs, walls and even for kitchens. Other than furnishing purposes, it gives space a lot more character and personality.
In today's ideabook, we want to share with you some inspirations of stairs, with brickwork. All of them were designed differently - some blended with another color and other material. The results are surprising and quite attractive! If you are interested in lining your stairs with brick, both exterior and interior, we invite you to read on.
Cladding ladders with bricks does not mean that the space has to
look and be heavy, moreover to be of the same color. This model shows us how you can combine another color with this material. In this case, they chose to cover the part of the stairs with tiles, while the bottom and side of the stairs painted white. We can see that in this rustic style house, the brick becomes a remarkable element, once the walls and the floor were covered in this material.
The decoration of the stairs, along with the green plant, brings that touch of freshness and countryside feel.
In this example, we are using external stairs, which give access to a terrace. The stairs are designed with a Mediterranean theme, beautifully covered by a combination of blue and white tiles. This color combination is good for stairs outdoors, especially for those townhouses near the sea or any body of water. It also makes you feel the coolness and calmness of the sea. See how the cut of the brick can be different. Here, they opted for a smaller, rectangular model.
If you want to explore the Mediterranean theme for your room, check this page!
The stairs near the entrance of the house is also coated in design ‘tijoleira’, or tiles in simpler terms. This time, it’s a little different from the previous examples. In this case, they chose to place the tiles under each step, in a diagonal form, forming a new design pattern. The upper part of the stairs presents the cemented foundation.
To finish and pull off the perfect rustic look, they chose a wrought iron banister, another characteristic material of the country style.
In this house, they did not mix different kinds of materials on the stairs, only the tile totally covers this surface. The walls are painted white, to create a certain lightness and harmony to blend with the environment.
On the other hand, they took advantage of the plain wall to put some decorative pieces, giving emphasis to the rustic style. Clay pots and jars suit the whole set up, but you can personalize according to your own style!
As you can see, the tile is presented in a different shade. We have already seen a lighter shade in the examples above, and now we see a darker tile, which is also beautiful.
The stairs give continuity to the pavement, although the lower part has been painted white. This is to avoid making the environment heavy and dark. Other than that, it paints a better picture of the whole house.
The tiled floor can continue down the stairs if you like to see it. In this inspiration, they did this and continued the material through the house. This uniform tile flooring gives off a unified theme and style for your house. With the white walls, wooden door and ceramic tiles, you can certainly pull off that rustic style home!
Now, if you’ve been attracted by the rustic style, take a look at this ideabook to make your home one!