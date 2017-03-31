One-storey vs Two-storey: Which is better?

There are a lot of decisions that you have to make in buying or building your house. One of them is how many levels should you have: one storey or two storey? To help you decide, we're giving you the advantages of each. Ultimately, you have to choose what's best for you and your family.
Let's say the bedroom is located directly above the living room. This means that the sound from the television could travel to the second floor at night, making it difficult for the person trying to sleep upstairs.
Two-storey houses let you have more expansive views, free from obstructions like trees or other houses. It also has a smaller footprint, which means that less land is used in building the house. This can give you more outdoor space.
A one-storey house is practical. Since every thing is on the same floor, fewer bathrooms are required. Certain areas of the house could also be combined, which ultimately saves space.
The homeowners get more privacy in a two-storey home. This is usually preferred by parents and older children. Likewise, it is safer to open windows on the second floor at night.
Without staircases, children and older members of the family are safer. A single-floor house means that families in all stages of their lives can leave harmoniously with less accidents. Evacuation is also easier in case of fire.
Building a two-storey home is better for the environment because less land is disturbed during construction. It also allows you to build a bigger home on a smaller lot.
