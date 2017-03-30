A warm and inviting wooden house

Log houses have that enchanting appeal to them because of their wooden texture and coziness. Either that or you totally get the fairy tale vibe out of them. In any case, these houses are quite popular in Northern Europe, in Russia, and generally the colder regions. In the Philippines, you get to see these in Baguio and Tagaytay mostly. Don't these sound like music against the hot and humid air? If you're looking to build one, you can even just choose timber framing and siding to bring in more coolness. Take a look at this wooden house for inspiration!
Picture-perfect against a lush landscape, this two-storey wooden house channels classic with its open gable roof design complete with downspouts for an efficient water system and wooden surface. The base is a solid foundation made of concrete and stone. The architects also chose to have a small porch with railings that match those of the balcony's. Their criss-cross pattern breaks the monotony of the horizontal lines.
The house's surface is comprised of well-polished wooden panels latched together to form the siding. Other than the wooden window frames, they also upped the notched by using window shutters that recall country-style design. As an adornment, they grew a small garden lining against the stone backdrop of the house's base.
The design outside echoes inside with the combination of wood and stone. If you're property is anywhere within the colder north of the Philippines, this quaint stone fireplace would be fitting. To highlight the natural elements, the interior designers went for neutral-toned furnishings like brown coffee table and black couch. Aside from which, they also threw in a few decorative ornaments on the wall.
Here's a view of the kitchen beside the staircase. It's a modest-sized kitchen that already has enough amenities for a good meal. The best part is that in spite of being tucked behind, a large windows allows light to pass through and brighten the area. Now, allow us to clarify a few misconceptions about wood. People still feel that these are vulnerable to termite infestation and fire. These days however, a lot of companies have been manufacturing ultra-durable, fire-resistant, water-resistant, and even termite-resistant wood. Others have also formulated paints which are fire-retardant or lessen wood's flammability. Seek the opinion of carpenters and paint professionals just to be sure.
If you adore the effect of sloped ceiling, imagine harnessing wood with its natural texture and color for this specific ceiling design. Not only does it look charming, but it's also somehow soothing to the eyes. This bedroom, for one uses both of those advantages and it's got a window too to brighten the space. Yellow lights at night would also look lovely here.