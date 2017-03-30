A warm and inviting wooden house

Log houses have that enchanting appeal to them because of their wooden texture and coziness. Either that or you totally get the fairy tale vibe out of them. In any case, these houses are quite popular in Northern Europe, in Russia, and generally the colder regions. In the Philippines, you get to see these in Baguio and Tagaytay mostly. Don't these sound like music against the hot and humid air? If you're looking to build one, you can even just choose timber framing and siding to bring in more coolness. Take a look at this wooden house for inspiration!