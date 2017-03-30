11 house style ideas you can recreate in the Philippines

The Philippines is a country of flourishing architectural design. More and more Filipinos are becoming more particular in choosing a house that accurately represents their personality, all the while ensuring that practicality and convenience. This Ideabook will show you different houses that will share your vision of what your dream home should look like. Keep scrolling!
If you like a combination of traditional and modern elements, then this low-cost prefabricated complex will be a good choice. Although the area of this single-family house is not that big, the designer is planning to fit in three bedrooms perfect for the modern family.
This Japanese-style wooden house has a traditional mountain-shaped roof, with a dark red façade and a partial white sash. This home gives a calm atmosphere but has the charm of modern architecture.
The concrete with the wood of this single-family house gives a rustic feeling. The first floor has a large wooden terrace, suitable for families who like outdoor time. In addition, the second floor also has a number of windows, to ensure that the indoor lighting is good.
The use of a large number of wood as the facade of the material gives a modern feel to the house. The walls accommodate to the square or rectangular windows to add a unique sense of geometry to the home.
If you like the shape of traditional huts, this place exudes rural atmosphere of the traditional huts.
The structure of the minimalist home is amazing. The beautiful white shutters combines minimalism with functionality, encapsulating the wonders of simple living.
This Japanese bungalow has a large sliding door so that there's good indoor ventilation and lighting. Need more inspiration? Click here!
The unique structure of the home adds to the boldness of it all. Despite the darkness that is the color of the walls, this house has proper natural lighting and ventilation through its many windows.
The combination of concrete and wood in this home surrounded by greenery makes for a unique residence. Its unique roof structure also exudes modernity. It can be said that the combination of traditional huts and modern geometric structure is a masterpiece.
This residential unit exudes a unique French country style. Whatever part of the house you set your eyes in, you'll be more than happy to say that
this is my home.