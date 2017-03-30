Your browser is out-of-date.

11 house style ideas you can recreate in the Philippines

Stephanie Kirsten Stephanie Kirsten
淡路島の家, IZUE architect & associates IZUE architect & associates Minimalist house Wood White
The Philippines is a country of flourishing architectural design. More and more Filipinos are becoming more particular in choosing a house that accurately represents their personality, all the while ensuring that practicality and convenience. This Ideabook will show you different houses that will share your vision of what your dream home should look like. Keep scrolling!

Country home

PROJEKT DOMU LILA ECONOMIC , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern home
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

If you like a combination of traditional and modern elements, then this low-cost prefabricated complex will be a good choice. Although the area of this single-family house is not that big, the designer is planning to fit in three bedrooms perfect for the modern family.

Japanese Style

上津部田の家1, 若山建築設計事務所 若山建築設計事務所 Modern home Metal Brown
若山建築設計事務所

若山建築設計事務所
若山建築設計事務所
若山建築設計事務所

This Japanese-style wooden house has a traditional mountain-shaped roof, with a dark red façade and a partial white sash. This home gives a calm atmosphere but has the charm of modern architecture.

Rustic Home

陶庵 (toan), アグラ設計室一級建築士事務所 agra design room アグラ設計室一級建築士事務所 agra design room Eclectic style houses
アグラ設計室一級建築士事務所　agra design room

アグラ設計室一級建築士事務所　agra design room
アグラ設計室一級建築士事務所　agra design room
アグラ設計室一級建築士事務所　agra design room

The concrete with the wood of this single-family house gives a rustic feeling. The first floor has a large wooden terrace, suitable for families who like outdoor time. In addition, the second floor also has a number of windows, to ensure that the indoor lighting is good.

Modern Woodwork

小布施の家, 君島弘章建築設計事務所 君島弘章建築設計事務所 Modern home Wood Wood effect
君島弘章建築設計事務所

君島弘章建築設計事務所
君島弘章建築設計事務所
君島弘章建築設計事務所

The use of a large number of wood as the facade of the material gives a modern feel to the house. The walls accommodate to the square or rectangular windows to add a unique sense of geometry to the home.

Cabin

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style house Wood Wood effect
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

If you like the shape of traditional huts, this place exudes  rural atmosphere of the traditional huts.

White and Minimal

淡路島の家, IZUE architect & associates IZUE architect & associates Minimalist house Wood White
IZUE architect &amp; associates

IZUE architect & associates
IZUE architect &amp; associates
IZUE architect & associates

The structure of the minimalist home is amazing. The beautiful white shutters combines minimalism with functionality, encapsulating the wonders of simple living.

Japanese-style Bungalows

西根の家／House in NISHINE, アーキテクチュアランドスケープ一級建築士事務所 アーキテクチュアランドスケープ一級建築士事務所 Modern home
アーキテクチュアランドスケープ一級建築士事務所

アーキテクチュアランドスケープ一級建築士事務所
アーキテクチュアランドスケープ一級建築士事務所
アーキテクチュアランドスケープ一級建築士事務所

This Japanese bungalow has a large sliding door so that there's good indoor ventilation and lighting. Need more inspiration? Click here!

Black House

10*10_Haus, 有限会社 法澤建築デザイン事務所 有限会社 法澤建築デザイン事務所 Rustic style house
有限会社　法澤建築デザイン事務所

有限会社　法澤建築デザイン事務所
有限会社　法澤建築デザイン事務所
有限会社　法澤建築デザイン事務所

The unique structure of the home adds to the boldness of it all.  Despite the darkness that is the color of the walls, this house has proper natural lighting and ventilation through its many windows.

Modern Cabin

森の家, Unico design一級建築士事務所 Unico design一級建築士事務所 Modern home Wood
Unico design一級建築士事務所

Unico design一級建築士事務所
Unico design一級建築士事務所
Unico design一級建築士事務所

The combination of concrete and wood in this home surrounded by greenery makes for a unique residence. Its unique roof structure also exudes modernity. It can be said that the combination of traditional huts and modern geometric structure is a  masterpiece.

French-inspired home

- French Country Style・フレンチカントリースタイル No.02 -, 株式会社アートカフェ 株式会社アートカフェ Country style house White
株式会社アートカフェ

株式会社アートカフェ
株式会社アートカフェ
株式会社アートカフェ

This residential unit exudes a unique French country style. Whatever part of the house you set your eyes in, you'll be more than happy to say that this is my home.

A Black Cube Home

印旛のスタジオ, SHSTT SHSTT Minimalist house Metal Black
SHSTT

SHSTT
SHSTT
SHSTT

The large glass window is the largest feature of this black square house. It may seem too bold for the ordinary person, but an artsy minimalist would definitely love this art piece of a home.

White house with amazing interiors

