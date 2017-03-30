Home renovation inspiration: From old to super modern!

Do you have that provincial home that you don't want to easily give up on but at the same time you want it to look up-to-date and stylish? You should probably think about renovating. And don't be afraid by it because it's more fun than it is taxing especially when you have the right team. If you're still second-guessing on what to do with your home, just take a look at this traditional-looking house turn into a contemporary crib!