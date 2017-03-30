Home renovation inspiration: From old to super modern!

Do you have that provincial home that you don't want to easily give up on but at the same time you want it to look up-to-date and stylish? You should probably think about renovating. And don't be afraid by it because it's more fun than it is taxing especially when you have the right team. If you're still second-guessing on what to do with your home, just take a look at this traditional-looking house turn into a contemporary crib!
From the outset, the structure recalls the simple and endearing homes of our childhood. Styled with a gable roof and red brick details, the house is a perfect ode to rustic and traditional houses. Yes, it is adorable but perhaps it was time to enhance and update it.
Here's the new and improved home. Black and white evoke a sophisticated display in this facade with the floor fashioning the sleek polish. The gable roof design has been copied sans the eaves. The surface is generally minimalist with focus centering on the dimensions brought by the planes. Check out the black-coated steel framework too!
If you look closer at the side, the original brick-structure has been retained except that it now attaches to the main building and the dull gray coating has been replaced with black tying the whole look together. We love how they stuck with the stone wainscoting and the red bricks though which only shows that nothing beats the classics.
From the main building's exterior you will find glass doors and windows that lead to this stylish black and white interior. There is a danger in choosing black flooring and that is it could darken the vibe inside but the glass panels here absolutely compensate and even provide life inside through giving a generous view of the outdoors.
From the previous image you will notice a dining table. This is how it actually looks: classic smooth wooden top flanked by modern black chairs. The interior designers also went for an industrial lighting over the table which instantly amplifies the coolness of the space. Beyond this area you will notice an elevated area leading to another part of the house. Creating elevation inside the home is another brilliant way to divide space.
If you do a quick pan beside the dining table, you would find this burst of colors from the kitchen backsplash. The colorful shapes enliven the monochrome palette that's consistent in the interiors. Borrow this look and you'll be salsa dancing around the island counter whilst preparing nachos. Don't those shapes remind you of nachos?
The renovated living room takes the red brick details of the previous house and combine them with the contemporary dash of monochrome with hints of a few colors. To prevent the room from looking dreary as well, the walls have been coated with white and the windows are just placed in the right areas to give more light inside. So you see, you don't really have to completely change your old house. You can simply enhance it like this one!