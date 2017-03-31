12 open-plan design inspirations for your home

The most ideal interior design for modern living is the open design. This allows for people to have better social interaction inside the premises of an open design home.
If you are looking for inspiration on open design-style homes, then you are at the the right place! These photos will want to make you start your dream project in no time.
Even though the kitchen area is not that spacious, but combined with the space-saving table design and clean color scheme, the kitchen looks nothing short of jaw-dropping!
A white-dominated area makes the kitchen look more spacious than it really is. White also makes it easier to spot the nasty stuff, which spells PERFECT for every person particular about their cleaning.
The excellent lighting design is perfect during dinners to create a different dining atmosphere for your S/O or just your entire family.
One thing that makes a kitchen look really spacious is the addition of cabinets in different shapes and sizes. If you're a heavy cooker, then you will definitely appreciate the ample storage space of cabinets.
The experts who planned the style of this home ensured to incorporate classic woodwork in an otherwise modern kitchen. The design allows for interaction among the cook and the visitors coming over, so you don't miss any conversation while preparing for a sumptuous meal!
Look at the retro and classic color scheme! The teal, white, black just marries together perfectly, giving off a homey and warm feeling.
Dark gray wall + wooden elements + white and brown wood cabinets = Bold and Beautiful
This open kitchen features a white tiled wall and dark cabinets. The lighting of the kitchen is improved by the rectangular glass window, providing natural lighting inside the kitchen.
This open design makes cooking AND doing other stuff easier! Just imagine yourself being that man in the picture. Waiting for the rice to cook? Catch up on your reading while still making sure that the smoke alarms don't go off!
The beige-colored open kitchen infuses country with soft colors, making it more romantic.
Black and white is classic and elegant, even for a kitchen. Enough said.
The light color of the woodwork may make the kitchen look really simple, but the lighting makes kitchen work more efficient. Perfect!
