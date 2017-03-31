Your browser is out-of-date.

12 open-plan design inspirations for your home

Stephanie Kirsten Stephanie Kirsten
台南 謝宅, 直譯空間設計有限公司 直譯空間設計有限公司 Kitchen White
The most ideal interior design for modern living is the open design. This allows for people to have better social interaction inside the premises of an open design home.

If you are looking for inspiration on open design-style homes, then you are at the the right place! These photos will want to make you start your dream project in no time.

Small kitchen? No problem!

新莊 NY璞緻 方宅, 直譯空間設計有限公司 直譯空間設計有限公司 Living room White
直譯空間設計有限公司

直譯空間設計有限公司
直譯空間設計有限公司
直譯空間設計有限公司

Even though the kitchen area is not that spacious,  but combined with the space-saving table design and clean color scheme, the kitchen looks nothing short of jaw-dropping!

White Elements

汐止 水蓮山莊 黃宅, 直譯空間設計有限公司 直譯空間設計有限公司 Modern dining room White
直譯空間設計有限公司

直譯空間設計有限公司
直譯空間設計有限公司
直譯空間設計有限公司

A white-dominated area makes the kitchen look more spacious than it really is. White also makes it easier to spot the nasty stuff, which spells PERFECT for every person particular about their cleaning.

Lighting

北投 陽明山廈 林宅, 直譯空間設計有限公司 直譯空間設計有限公司 Kitchen White
直譯空間設計有限公司

直譯空間設計有限公司
直譯空間設計有限公司
直譯空間設計有限公司

The excellent lighting design is perfect during dinners to create a different dining atmosphere for your S/O or just your entire family.

But HOOOOW, you ask? Consult an expert here

Cabinets for days!

台南 謝宅, 直譯空間設計有限公司 直譯空間設計有限公司 Kitchen White
直譯空間設計有限公司

直譯空間設計有限公司
直譯空間設計有限公司
直譯空間設計有限公司

One thing that makes a kitchen look really spacious is the addition of cabinets in different shapes and sizes. If you're a heavy cooker, then you will definitely appreciate the ample storage space of cabinets.

Kitchens can be elegant too!

有涯齋 築築空間 Kitchen
築築空間

有涯齋

築築空間
築築空間
築築空間

The experts who planned the style of this home ensured to incorporate classic woodwork in an otherwise modern kitchen. The design allows for interaction among the cook and the visitors coming over, so you don't miss any conversation while preparing for a sumptuous meal!

#Retro

天韻室內設計 homify Kitchen
homify

天韻室內設計

homify
homify
homify

Look at the retro and classic color scheme! The teal, white, black just marries together perfectly, giving off a homey and warm feeling.

Be Bold

無印良品風, IDR室內設計 IDR室內設計 Kitchen
IDR室內設計

IDR室內設計
IDR室內設計
IDR室內設計

Dark gray wall + wooden elements + white and brown wood cabinets = Bold and Beautiful

Get more inspiration here!

White Tiles

奧立佛設計 homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

奧立佛設計

homify
homify
homify

This open kitchen features a white tiled wall and dark cabinets. The lighting of the kitchen is improved by the rectangular glass window, providing natural lighting inside the kitchen.

Perfect blend

恢偕, 大晴設計有限公司 大晴設計有限公司 Kitchen
大晴設計有限公司

大晴設計有限公司
大晴設計有限公司
大晴設計有限公司

This open design makes cooking AND doing other stuff easier! Just imagine yourself being that man in the picture. Waiting for the rice to cook? Catch up on your reading while still making sure that the smoke alarms don't go off!

Country style

Vintage Kitchen Casa Più Arredamenti vintage kitchen
Casa Più Arredamenti

Vintage Kitchen

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

The beige-colored open kitchen infuses country with soft colors, making it more romantic.

B&W

天津 格林園 杜宅, 直譯空間設計有限公司 直譯空間設計有限公司 Kitchen White
直譯空間設計有限公司

直譯空間設計有限公司
直譯空間設計有限公司
直譯空間設計有限公司

Black and white is classic and elegant, even for a kitchen. Enough said.

Simplicity is beauty

台北中正 蔡公館, 協億室內設計有限公司 協億室內設計有限公司 Kitchen
協億室內設計有限公司

協億室內設計有限公司
協億室內設計有限公司
協億室內設計有限公司

The light color of the woodwork may make the kitchen look really simple,  but the lighting makes kitchen work more efficient. Perfect!

We heard you want more… Click here!

