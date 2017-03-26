Top 5 of the week: Filipino home inspirations in different shapes, sizes, and colors!

Good things come to those who wait. And, wait we did for Sunday, our favorite day of the week! It's not just a day for rest, but also the day where we look back on some of the best ideabooks we've had the past few days! So, without further ado, here are some of the homes that have inspired you this week — from warm-colored homes to expansive villas in interesting shapes:
In the Doi Saket district of Chiang Mai, Thailand, a lovely house was constructed and we got the opportunity to witness its development. Take a look at it here: See how they built this beautiful Asian home.
Let's talk about the entrance halls! More importantly, the mistakes that most homeowners make when they decorate this particular area. Read and learn, people: 7 things you should not put at the entrance of your home.
Remember that lack of space doesn’t mean skimping on style, so says our homify writer Payel Mukherjee! And, we agree. On homify, we have hundreds of small but stylish homes and, here, we've compiled some of the best ones: 10 small but stylish homes to steal your heart.
Move over gable roof, mono-pitched (or skillion, as they call it in Australia) roofs have taken center stage this week. Want to see modern homes that feature single sloping roofs? Then this story is for you: 10 modern bungalows you can build on a low budget.
If you're planning to do some repainting this summer—which is one of the best times to do it here in the Philippines, by the way!—let us inspire you with these vibrant homes in warm hues.