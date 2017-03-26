Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Top 5 of the week: Filipino home inspirations in different shapes, sizes, and colors!

homify_PH homify_PH
CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Prefabricated home
Loading admin actions …

Good things come to those who wait. And, wait we did for Sunday, our favorite day of the week! It's not just a day for rest, but also the day where we look back on some of the best ideabooks we've had the past few days! So, without further ado, here are some of the homes that have inspired you this week — from warm-colored homes to expansive villas in interesting shapes:

Asian home style!

บ้านคุณวัชระ-คุณอุษณีย์ อ.ดอยสะเก็ด เชียงใหม่, สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี
สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี

สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี
สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี
สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี

In the Doi Saket district of Chiang Mai, Thailand, a lovely house was constructed and we got the opportunity to witness its development. Take a look at it here: See how they built this beautiful Asian home

Tips for your entrance hall

homify Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Let's talk about the entrance halls! More importantly, the mistakes that most homeowners make when they decorate this particular area. Read and learn, people: 7 things you should not put at the entrance of your home.

Small but stylish homes

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Prefabricated home
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

Remember that lack of space doesn’t mean skimping on style, so says our homify writer Payel Mukherjee! And, we agree. On homify, we have hundreds of small but stylish homes and, here, we've compiled some of the best ones: 10 small but stylish homes to steal your heart.

Modern bungalows with mono-pitched roofs

PROJETO CASA DA REPRESA, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Country style house
Ambienta Arquitetura

Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura

Move over gable roof, mono-pitched (or skillion, as they call it in Australia) roofs have taken center stage this week. Want to see modern homes that feature single sloping roofs? Then this story is for you: 10 modern bungalows you can build on a low budget.

Warm-colored homes

Casa las Moras , Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern home
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

If you're planning to do some repainting this summer—which is one of the best times to do it here in the Philippines, by the way!—let us inspire you with these vibrant homes in warm hues.

A modern family home flaunts lush decor

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks