White house with amazing interiors

Do you also fancy those classy, white bungalows in Korean dramas? Do you love how they look so simple and sophisticated at the same time, almost feeling the cold climate of South Korea? Well here's one actual home in Korea that has got the humble charm of your Kdrama happy nests. Take a look at what it has to offer!
The house captivates with its clean white, gray to brown exterior. Here, the green and orange colors of the plants look lovely against the neutral paint of the structure. Its projecting side in this image also reveals the ample lighting brought inside through those glass windows. Without this jutting portion, the house would be just an ordinary symmetrical structure in the neighborhood.
Another perspective of the front reveals the rustic elements used to enhance the look and feel of this home. For one, the roof is made up of gray shingles that go well with the stone foot path towards the main door. The low stone barrier by the porch also evokes a charming fairy tale effect. Can you picture yourself sitting idly on it?
Inside that projecting portion lies the living room which combines black and white in its design. We particularly adore the natural light coming through these windows. Not only do they save you on energy costs, but they also instantly perk up the interiors! To add more positive vibe in here, the decorators placed indoor plants on porcelain vases plus a colored rug.
The kitchen is a simple yet organized area. It's complete with compartments and amenities which the family needs to prepare, store, and cook delicious meals! We also like how they used this stylish light fixture over the dining table. It sort of naturally warms up the mood, setting the tone for a hearty meal.
From the kitchen, you will get a better view of the modest size of the dining room. Nonetheless, it doesn't at all look crammed since there are just a number of items in there. Behind the dining set are a couple of convenient and frosted glass sliding doors. Kdrama feels, right?
This bedroom aptly captures our Kdrama vision of a room: simple furnishings, a cozy bed, books stored on a shelf, and a trusted work table. The color is also a pale lavender that's absolutely endearing and wonderful too against the wooden furnishings!