Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The perfect Japanese house: Small, simple, and at one with nature

Dayan Buensuceso—homify Dayan Buensuceso—homify
小さく建てて大らかに暮らす家, 株式会社 建築工房零 株式会社 建築工房零 Eclectic style houses
Loading admin actions …

A simple and nature-friendly house might be good for you. It's got all the essentials. It'll help you and your kids develop a healthy habit of caring for homegrown produce and other natural-made items. It also won't attract much attention, but that doesn't mean it's repulsive. We're talking about this dainty Japanese two-storey home which you might be interested in. Let's explore its natural charm!

Modest living

小さく建てて大らかに暮らす家, 株式会社 建築工房零 株式会社 建築工房零 Eclectic style houses
株式会社 建築工房零

株式会社 建築工房零
株式会社 建築工房零
株式会社 建築工房零

The house fashions a simple neutral color scheme that complements the green of plants. It's covered by a skillion roof with a projection out front that's truly evokative of Japanese architecture because of its wooden lines. Apparently this section protects the tall glass windows. The entrance is located on the side which is a smart and subtle way to have a main door. Meanwhile, the outside also has areas reserved for keeping a garden. That'll keep the family busy and productive!

Wooden minimalism

小さく建てて大らかに暮らす家, 株式会社 建築工房零 株式会社 建築工房零 Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
株式会社 建築工房零

株式会社 建築工房零
株式会社 建築工房零
株式会社 建築工房零

When we mentioned simple. We weren't kidding. This area for example only uses wood and plasterboard (also made of wood). And yet, you have an impeccably minimalist and eye-catching staircase. To keep things interesting, the architects went for stained and frosted glass for its side window here.

小さく建てて大らかに暮らす家, 株式会社 建築工房零 株式会社 建築工房零 Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
株式会社 建築工房零

株式会社 建築工房零
株式会社 建築工房零
株式会社 建築工房零

The hallway also features wood and its natural class. As a way to decorate this space, you can copy the built-in wooden shelves here that display wicker baskets and trinkets. Over at the end, you will find an equally spacious and clean bathroom. Have you fallen in love with this home yet?

Asian inspiration

小さく建てて大らかに暮らす家, 株式会社 建築工房零 株式会社 建築工房零 Living room
株式会社 建築工房零

株式会社 建築工房零
株式会社 建築工房零
株式会社 建築工房零

Asian interior design, particularly those of the Japanese, is characterized by its spaciousness and combination of different interior rooms in one main area like in this living, dining, and kitchen area or otherwise known as LDK.  This area is based on the second floor which you can tell from the  visible and amazing sloping roof. The place is also well-lighted thanks to the wide windows on opposite ends here.

Kitchen dynamics

小さく建てて大らかに暮らす家, 株式会社 建築工房零 株式会社 建築工房零 Kitchen
株式会社 建築工房零

株式会社 建築工房零
株式会社 建築工房零
株式会社 建築工房零

The design of the kitchen reminds us of family Japanese restaurants with its simple white-tiled backsplash, wooden elements, and steel counter tops. Surely, you'll have a blast preparing sashimi or anything really with this bright lighting by the sink.

Living and entertaining

小さく建てて大らかに暮らす家, 株式会社 建築工房零 株式会社 建築工房零 Living room
株式会社 建築工房零

株式会社 建築工房零
株式会社 建築工房零
株式会社 建築工房零

The living area is actually a multi-purpose space. It's also equipped with a cool mezzanine where you could likewise do just about anything. Now, doesn't this just look breathtakingly homey?

A small bungalow with refreshing interiors

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks