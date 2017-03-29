The perfect Japanese house: Small, simple, and at one with nature

A simple and nature-friendly house might be good for you. It's got all the essentials. It'll help you and your kids develop a healthy habit of caring for homegrown produce and other natural-made items. It also won't attract much attention, but that doesn't mean it's repulsive. We're talking about this dainty Japanese two-storey home which you might be interested in. Let's explore its natural charm!
The house fashions a simple neutral color scheme that complements the green of plants. It's covered by a skillion roof with a projection out front that's truly evokative of Japanese architecture because of its wooden lines. Apparently this section protects the tall glass windows. The entrance is located on the side which is a smart and subtle way to have a main door. Meanwhile, the outside also has areas reserved for keeping a garden. That'll keep the family busy and productive!
When we mentioned simple. We weren't kidding. This area for example only uses wood and plasterboard (also made of wood). And yet, you have an impeccably minimalist and eye-catching staircase. To keep things interesting, the architects went for stained and frosted glass for its side window here.
The hallway also features wood and its natural class. As a way to decorate this space, you can copy the built-in wooden shelves here that display wicker baskets and trinkets. Over at the end, you will find an equally spacious and clean bathroom. Have you fallen in love with this home yet?
Asian interior design, particularly those of the Japanese, is characterized by its spaciousness and combination of different interior rooms in one main area like in this living, dining, and kitchen area or otherwise known as LDK. This area is based on the second floor which you can tell from the visible and amazing sloping roof. The place is also well-lighted thanks to the wide windows on opposite ends here.
The design of the kitchen reminds us of family Japanese restaurants with its simple white-tiled backsplash, wooden elements, and steel counter tops. Surely, you'll have a blast preparing sashimi or anything really with this bright lighting by the sink.
The living area is actually a multi-purpose space. It's also equipped with a cool mezzanine where you could likewise do just about anything. Now, doesn't this just look breathtakingly homey?