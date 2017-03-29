A small bungalow with refreshing interiors

A house does not have to be big for it to be beautiful. Oftentimes, its beauty comes from the attention to detail by the architect or the interior designer. Let's take a look at this Korean house and you'll know exactly what we mean.
The house may strike you as something traditional. But if you look closer, you will realize that it takes an unusual L-shape layout. Having the same shape and size for the windows gives it a modern look.
The door of a house is usually upfront and this home begs to differ. Whether it's for security or aesthetic purposes, we think it's a great idea.
Inside the house, we are welcomed with an all white interior. This makes the house feel refreshing and bright. Notice the shape of the ceiling and the interesting light fixtures that give energy to the space.
Having a high ceiling makes the house look bigger as we see in this kitchen. We also see a smart space saver solution with the folding table at the counter.
The bedroom of the house remains to be in a light, neutral color. But this time, it leans toward a shade of blue. This immediately change the mood of the room, making it a place to sleep and relax.
From here, we get to see a simple and minimalist design of the bathroom. There is also a separate laundry area, which makes washing clothes easier and more convenient.
