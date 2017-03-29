Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A small bungalow with refreshing interiors

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
homify Modern home Bricks
Loading admin actions …

A house does not have to be big for it to be beautiful. Oftentimes, its beauty comes from the attention to detail by the architect or the interior designer. Let's take a look at this Korean house and you'll know exactly what we mean.

Facade

homify Modern home Bricks
homify

homify
homify
homify

The house may strike you as something traditional. But if you look closer, you will realize that it takes an unusual L-shape layout. Having the same shape and size for the windows gives it a modern look.

Hidden door

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

The door of a house is usually upfront and this home begs to differ. Whether it's for security or aesthetic purposes, we think it's a great idea.

Living room

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Inside the house, we are welcomed with an all white interior. This makes the house feel refreshing and bright. Notice the shape of the ceiling and the interesting light fixtures that give energy to the space. 

Kitchen

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Having a high ceiling makes the house look bigger as we see in this kitchen. We also see a smart space saver solution with the folding table at the counter. 

Bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The bedroom of the house remains to be in a light, neutral color. But this time, it leans toward a shade of blue. This immediately change the mood of the room, making it a place to sleep and relax.

Bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

From here, we get to see a simple and minimalist design of the bathroom. There is also a separate laundry area, which makes washing clothes easier and more convenient. 

If you like this article, read a traditional two storey home with modern and fun interiors.

Steps to preventing and eliminating fungus in the home
What do you think about this article?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks