A modern house concept with plans you can copy

The house stands on 260 square meter-wide property. This building is composed of concrete, stone bricks, steel, and glass materials. The design of the front garden can also be copied. You can also seek the assistance of our garden professionals here at homify. Back at the structure, you will find a stylish and careful balance of modern and functionality just look at how mysterious the bottom entrance is with the dark stone brick wall but in contrast to that is the more revealing spacious balcony above.