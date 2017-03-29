Wooden houses that are simple but durable

In the photo, you can see a small wooden house, with matching country-style gable roof design. An outdoor terrace too is present to welcome guests and perhaps provide a venue for them to grab some tea. This simple but stylish home also comes with a beautiful wood carving, that goes well with the greenery all around. Having a good view of the mountain and unlimited access to fresh air, the atmosphere is homey and refreshing indeed!

