Wooden houses that are simple but durable

Many people like to be close to nature, who wouldn’t want that right? People of different generations will keep looking for “dr. green’, no matter how hi-tech or advanced every place we’ve been. However, there are many factors that are making it a little harder to happen—whether with the changing times or the current environment. But it would be nice if we can build a small house, even just in the back garden where we can unwind and relax. Nature helps to heal the body and mind, as it also makes us happy and appreciate life. Today, we bring you ideas of various home decorations and decisions for a better living—see which house is the dream home for you.
In the photo, you can see a small wooden house, with matching country-style gable roof design. An outdoor terrace too is present to welcome guests and perhaps provide a venue for them to grab some tea. This simple but stylish home also comes with a beautiful wood carving, that goes well with the greenery all around. Having a good view of the mountain and unlimited access to fresh air, the atmosphere is homey and refreshing indeed!
On the other hand, if you like exploring houses built around nature, check this modish home in a mystic forest!
This small house is built with walls made of wood. The green-painted house feels very relaxing as it blends in harmony with the big trees around, as well as the tree line. The design and materials used emphasize 'earthly' elements suiting a nature lover—homeowner.
This home is designed to blend in with the natural features of the gable roof that extends out to accommodate the bedroom. Keeping one shade for the whole structure also makes it look sophisticated and neat, and a little more beautiful.
Now, this is the dream home of every child! People who want to own a tree house must design the structure on the tree with the bottom poles to hold its place. In this example, the house design is octagonal which is spacious compared to the conventional, four-cornered tree houses. Add a few gimmicks such as making semi-spiral stairs and let out the inner, playful child in you.
This is for the ones who like something new, creative, fun and modern. The design is similar to the form of a 'capsule'. The house wall is made of wood, couple with sliding glass doors to add light into the interior. Planting trees on the side, your haven will look more natural.
The design of the house is quite simple with a hidden surprise—this home boasts of a wood-paneled wall that integrates doors and glass windows to give the inhabitants a view of the interior. Now this is something new and trendy!
This wooden house is for guests or for the family members' living corner, a good place to bond and chill; using wood as the main material will help guests and family members to fully relax and harmonize with nature.
This gray 'box' house looks pretty cool. The house is designed with smooth and addictive features forming a geometric connection. Just another pro tip: choose cool colors to create a relaxed atmosphere.
This small house has an undeniably distinctive curved roof; interestingly, it also sports a combination of hot and cool colors creating a fancy look. With the surprising features of this home, it looks quite cute which is perfect for an instagrammable post! Have some trees or dense shrubs with a little darker green shade, to complete the whole fashionable look.