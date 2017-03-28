A versatile house you can build in the city or the suburbs

Today, we are showing you a Japanese house whose brilliant architecture allows it to be chic in the city and cozy in the suburbs. Called Ubud, this modern house features unusual structure and unique design. Let's take a virtual tour, shall we?
Every thing about this house looks extraordinary, from the pyramid shaped roof to the curved wall. As the roof is higher than usual, it not only provides more shade, it also makes the house look stylish. From here, we also see how the fence is made of concrete, which adds extra security and protection for the house.
Inside the house is a central hall where you can have a nice view of the house interiors. There's a glass roof that allows natural light in. If you're living in the city, this would feel like an oasis in the middle of the metropolis. If you've living in the suburbs, it's the perfect way to enjoy your surroundings.
The interior of the house features an open space concept where the living room, dining room, and kitchen are accessible from the central hall. The light yellow tone of the wall goes perfectly with the wooden floors.
From this angle, we see how wood was heavily used around the house, from the stairs to the floor and the cabinetry. It gives the house a traditional and homey feel. Every thing blends together, including the concrete materials in the kitchen counter.
The bathroom looks modern with its minimalist furnishings. Wood serves as the main decorative material, while the light fixture warms up the room.
