This 120 square meter house exudes suburban sophistication

Are you in search of a cheery home that just radiates with comfort and security? Surely, you've seen so many house designs by now and all of them are too wonderful to ignore. Before getting on a frenzy, you definitely stumbled upon this ideabook for a reason so go ahead and take a relaxing trip to this bright and lovely house in sunny Turkey.
In a friendly neighborhood stands this one-storey house that fashions Turkish housing with modern accents and rustic elements combined. You'll see it in the use of stone, wood, and the color scheme of this facade. There's a bit of conservatism in this design because of the lesser inclination to adapting windows, nonetheless, the earthy colors and varying textures still look visually appealing.
Even if the terracotta floor blocks belong to the neighborhoods road design, this his still coordinates and even builds up on the rustic feel of these. For one, the sliding gate opens to a classy and clean entryway which also serves as a parking space for cars. Other than that, the gate is also a contemporary-styled item with its mix of wood and coated steel.
The house includes a swimming pool and an expansive green lot for the kids to play around at and for the family to hold parties or small gatherings. This view allows us to also see the stone brick cladding over the concrete exterior. It is nicely juxtaposed by the wooden siding which separates two slender windows.
Inside, you will find a polished kitchen that's likewise lined with neat black and white cabinets, cupboards and counter. Because of the monochromatic tone here, the area compels you to clean up immediately after cooking which is a good way to discipline family members when it comes to tidying the house. Aside from which, this kitchen opens to the pool area through this tall sliding door.
This absolutely vast space is perfect for the living room because of its brightness, spaciousness, and general positive vibe. Sometimes, you just get that natural contentment from seeing a glowing wooden floor like the one here as well as the white color against the walls and ceiling to complement the floor. Check out also the false ceiling lining the sides which would definitely have LED soft lights attached on them for a warm lighting at night.
Before accessing the living room, you may have to pass through this all-white hallway. They used marble tiles for this spot and one side here features full-body mirror. If you think about it, the mirror adds an illusion of spaciousness in the area.
Over at the bathroom, you might feel like the space pays homage to the rustic element of this house's exterior. That's a reasonable feeling because this bathroom does channel a vintage or other-worldly effect through the marble walls in skin tone plus the stained gray floors.
For the last image, we have to go back out and see the house again. This time, we shall pay attention to the low-lying yet quaint stone wall that marks the territory covered by the property.