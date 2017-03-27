Your browser is out-of-date.

Best gates to keep your house safe

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
The gate of the house is the first thing anyone see when he comes to your home. Yes, it has to look nice and pretty. But it is also your first line of defense from burglars or natural disasters. Today, we are showing you 5 gates that do not only make the house look beautiful, but it also protects it and makes it safe. 

1. Gate with barbed wires

Casa "ZR", [GM+] Arquitectos [GM+] Arquitectos Modern home
Safety was the primary concern in designing this gate. It's completely closed and barbed wires were fenced around the house. The black color also gives it a feeling of power and control. 

2. Traditional bamboo

Fachada de Réguas de bambu autoclavado- Projeto Arq. Isay Weinfeld, BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Minimal style window and door
Giving a tropical feel to the house is this gate made out of bamboo. It's interesting how it looks like a wall unless you see it open up. To reinforce strength, behind those bamboo materials is a durable steel frame.

3. Solid aluminium

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
The advantage of dark solid aluminium gate is that it can look new and durable for a long time. It's low maintenance, too! 

4. Wooden gate

homify Rustic style windows & doors
This wooden door gives the house a classic and neutral look. Paint the wood dark to add a sense of strength and durability.

5. Slanted gate

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
The gate of this house forms a slant as it was built on a hill. The dark color and solid aluminium material gives it a chic and modern look.

For more tips on how to keep your home safe, read 7 tips on how you can protect yourself from the akyat-bahay.

Feast your eyes on this minimalist home with chic and clean interiors
