10 beautiful Korean houses to inspire your next build

The simple architecture of this L-shaped home reflects a need for peace and relaxation. The design is often seen in areas by the Korean mountains, an oasis of tranquil respite.

The classic look, created by the combination of a streamlined grey roof and white walls, is given an Asian flair through the use of antique wood for the doors and windows. From the slightly elevated section, wrapped by a wooden terrace, you are treated to a breathtaking view. Enjoy this sight particularly during early mornings and at dusk, when there is cross ventilation from all sides.