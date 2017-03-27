Your browser is out-of-date.

6 examples of bungalows combining style and comfort

Projeto Residencial em estilo rústico/campestre a ser construída na cidade de Três Coroas/RS, na Serra Gaúcha/Vale do Paranhana, Cíntia Schirmer | arquiteta e urbanista
Bungalows are popular because of their simple yet stylish architecture. Today, we are showing you six projects from Porto Alegre-based professionals C. Schirmer Estudio de Arquitetura E Urbanismo, which may be small in size, but definitely big in style. Scroll down for inspiration!

1. The dream home

Projeto Residencial em estilo rústico/campestre a ser construída na cidade de Três Coroas/RS, na Serra Gaúcha/Vale do Paranhana, Cíntia Schirmer | arquiteta e urbanista
This brick house is as dreamy as your favorite fairytale. The roof of the house instantly draws attention with its overlapping design. And isn't this the prettiest parking garage you've seen with those crawling red flower vines?

2. Chic ad stylish

There's a certain light and shine that exude from this house. Perhaps it's its neutral color or the small details on it like the white tall panels in the window. Whatever it is, it sure can make anyone feel warm and welcome.

3. Cozy terrace

The eye-catching feature of this house is the cozy and relaxing terrace. With its wooden floor, comfty chairs, and ample covering, it is the perfect setup for a weekend cocktail party.

4. Easy and relaxing

This house is easy to maintain yet it is stylish and comfortable. It also has every thing a family would want like a parking garage and a beautiful garden.

5. Simple and modern

The cubic design and neutral colors of this house give it a modern look. We also love the tiles creatively placed in the garden.

6. Two-storey bungalow

The terrace on the second floor is the main highlight of this two-storey bungalow. To break the all white facade, a portion of the wall was covered with bricks. 

Next read: 10 roof tiles in various shapes styles and sizes

Go inside this modern home for the big family
