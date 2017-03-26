This wooden home beautifully combines the old and the new

There are some houses with exteriors that look completely different from the interiors. Not that there's anything bad about that. For properties, sometimes a little of the unexpected is good, just like the house that we are going to show you today. Outside may seem like your traditional two-storey house, but, inside, is another story; the interior is the perfect combination of modern and minimalist design. Let's take a closer look.
It's interesting how half of this house is made of concrete and the other half in wood. Doesn't it make you wonder what more surprises it has?
We get a glimpse of the modern design of the house from the all white walls and ceiling. Making it look chic and stylish is the black door and Mediterranean inspired tiles.
The living room is totally an unexpected surprise from how the exterior of the house looked like. It's modern, minimalist, and unconventional. We see a lot of personal touches from the divider that accommodates art pieces to the choice of the quirky coffee table.
From this angle, we see the huge glass windows that add charm and personality to the house. It makes the interior a lot brighter as sunlight comes in.
As we finish our tour, we see the bathroom that looks like a modern spa. It distinguishes itself by adapting a dark color scheme.
