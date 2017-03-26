Your browser is out-of-date.

This wooden home beautifully combines the old and the new

EXTENSION SURELEVATION MAISON HB33, Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Modern home
There are some houses with exteriors that look completely different from the interiors. Not that there's anything bad about that. For properties, sometimes a little of the unexpected is good, just like the house that we are going to show you today. Outside may seem like your traditional two-storey house, but, inside, is another story;  the interior is the perfect combination of modern and minimalist design. Let's take a closer look.

Facade

EXTENSION SURELEVATION MAISON HB33, Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Modern home
Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D

It's interesting how half of this house is made of concrete and the other half in wood. Doesn't it make you wonder what more surprises it has? 

View from the side

EXTENSION SURELEVATION MAISON HB33, Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Modern home
Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D

From this angle, we get a closer look on the materials used to build the house. There's a sense of balance even with the use of contrasting materials. To highlight the texture of the walls, the windows were made to look subtle with minimalist design.  

Entrance

EXTENSION SURELEVATION MAISON HB33, Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D

We get a glimpse of the modern design of the house from the all white walls and ceiling. Making it look chic and stylish is the black door and Mediterranean inspired tiles.

Living room

EXTENSION SURELEVATION MAISON HB33, Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D

The living room is totally an unexpected surprise from how the exterior of the house looked like. It's modern, minimalist, and unconventional. We see a lot of personal touches from the divider that accommodates art pieces to the choice of the quirky coffee table. 

Open space

EXTENSION SURELEVATION MAISON HB33, Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Living room
Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D

From this angle, we see the huge glass windows that add charm and personality to the house. It makes the interior a lot brighter as sunlight comes in. 

Bathroom

EXTENSION SURELEVATION MAISON HB33, Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Modern bathroom
Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D

As we finish our tour, we see the bathroom that looks like a modern spa. It distinguishes itself by adapting a dark color scheme.

If you like this article, you should check out a traditional two storey home with modern and fun interiors.

