10 floor tiles that you can easily clean

Tiles are the basic materials for home decoration. While it mainly gives us protection, choosing our preferred design contributes to the beauty of the interior! There are plenty of styles to make and customize with this versatile material – it can even be used both indoors and outdoors. While there are many designs and colors to choose from, one should consider the area where the tile should be used on. Nevertheless, having some of these at home is a good decision. Why? Let me share you some of its advantages: (1) it is easy to clean; (2) it is not difficult to find; and if it gets damaged during use, only affected parts will be replaced, no need to dismantle all.

By selecting tiles for each part of the home, it is important to think throroughly the elements as well. For floor tiles, it is better to have a thicker tile than the wall because it’ll have to support weight from all the walking from time to time. The tile for the native folk casing should be matte or a little matte-ish to prevent slipping while walking—especially those tiles in the bathroom!

Another important factor would be the size of the tile selected in relation to the use in each area. For example, the floor tiles for the hall should have a larger size. Same as the color of the tiles should be chosen to be beautiful; and must be appropriate for the usage area. Don’t forget to include the main colors used in home decor as well so as to stay in sync with the overall theme of the house.

Try ideas found in today’s ideabook and use tiles in each area of the house better!