Go inside this modern home for the big family

In the beautiful city of Querétaro in Mexico there stands a stunning, modern home that blends stone, concrete, and wood. Called Residencial el Campanario, the house is both rustic and stylish—elements which you would want your home to possess in this rapidly advancing world. Its interiors are absolutely spacious which is ideal for bigger families and its outside just glows beautifully against the sunny sky. Get to know the house by reading on!
In total, the house exudes a neutral and simple sophistication seen through its color palette and attention to detail plus proportions. Building it on a hilly terrain that's blessed with a neat green landscape also does well in complementing the house. This side features the boxy structure interrupted by the clay tiled roofs and their wooden soffits. The terraces and balcony also create a sort of free flowing energy around that's good for accommodating guests.
Just because you're on an elevated terrain doesn't mean, you'll compromise on a good driveway and path walk. This house just proved that with its concrete and stylish paths leading to the garage and the main door. Because of the balcony and partially covered garage, the other side gets some protection from the sun, of course the sun varies its position. On another note, this front looks relatively demure with its minimal windows or transparency. The side terrace of course makes up for it and sort of gives everyone a surprise.
This is the main hall of the house and it can definitely be used for multiple activities. The family can even choose to place here furnishings for a living room or perhaps a dining set, although still following the modern and minimalist theme of the walls and floor. Lighting shouldn't be a problem here too because of the natural light passing through these tall glass windows.
If you ever decide on dining al fresco or keeping mellow, the terrace just beside the main hall is a perfect spot to do those. Apparently, the brick stone wall we saw earlier serves as a fireplace. For a tropical country like ours, this can be turned into a grilling area so that it's conveniently close to the dining area on this terrace-that is assuming a dining set is placed there. Check out the cool wood work on the ceiling here too!
On the second floor of the house, one will come across a bright hallway made especially dazzling by the skylights over the wooden details of the ceiling, the white coating, and of course the windows!
Here's the view you can enjoy from this enviably wide glass window. Surely, you'll have a stunning walk through here any time of the day.
On top of the garage is of course this balcony and if you just aren't feeling the terrace below. This spot can be an alternative. Its cool stone parapet gives it that laid-back or rustic awesomeness which would most likely look good with yellow lights hung around the balcony for a small gathering or party.
So here we are again back to the outdoor view. And if you haven't noticed before, this house is truly exudes an effortless chic vibe. Its sides make up for the more conservative front, with a neutral color scheme and all, but those stone and wooden details definitely add to creating that modern impression.
Looking for something else? See these 4 homes that epitomize the relaxing suburban life too!