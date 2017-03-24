Your browser is out-of-date.

The simple detached house of our dreams

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE [COLOGNO] www.marlegno.it - Progetto: Geom. Ghidotti, Marlegno
A detached house is ideal if you seek privacy and space. There's enough distance between you and your neighbors, and there will most likely be a garden where you can cultivate crops. Today, we are going to show you the perfect detached house that would surely impress you. Let's check it out!

Facade

We can instantly see how the house enjoys its solitude. There are no neighbors in sight and the area is clear from busy road. Nonetheless, the house looks cozy and inviting. The indoor garage is perfect to keep the surroundings looking clean and organized.  

Garden

The well maintained garden adds to the appeal of the house. It goes well with the minimalist design of the house. The white wall and dark roof is a breath of fresh air!

Living room

Inside the house, we see how the living room is mostly in white. The purple floral curtains adds a warm feeling in the space. Styling tip: decorate your living room with something that shows your passion or hobby. The owner of the house is fond of stargazing, thus, displaying his telescope.  

Kitchen and dining room

We see an open space concept that combines the kitchen and the dining room. The predominant use of white gives a modern appeal to the room. We get an element of surprise with the purple dining set.

If you like this article, check out a wooden retreat reveals a modern space.

