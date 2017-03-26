12 window designs to inspire you!

Home sweet home is what we like; but getting used or going home to the same old style for a long time may get boring. Maybe you could change something. Why not try changing your windows at home, it may turn a boring house into a beautiful home. Windows itself can change the overall look and feel of the house. So today, homify gathered good ideas for windows of the house. We will look at not only the design, but the size and shape of the home. Get the most ideal style for you through consultation with architects. Now let's go look better.
Let's start our first idea by choosing a window to suit the ‘colonial style’ home. The wood-framed window at the top looks good, giving a retro feel.
To inspire you and get you started, check out this spanish-colonial style house makeover!
A large glass window is fitting for that modern home look. The model is a sliding glass window with a concrete frame. With the chosen kind of window, the house looks wide but not plain, classy and elegant.
Explore and see another great idea for a modernized home, here at homify!
We can add design to home by putting a glass window at the corner of the house in the preview. Because this is a rare sight and design contrary to conventional houses, you can say that this looks more of a luxury home.
This is another window with attractive design. What’s unique with this window is half of it is glass, the other half made of white wood. This kind of window gives a soft touch to the house, beautiful and neat.
The sunken design makes the wall look thicker. This adds texture, and character from a plain wall. It would be nice to adapt this window design to achieve balance and have a simple-but-full look.
Large windows creates a certain effect, to your advantage, which allows the sun to shine through the house. But having too much sunlight isn’t good either, so use curtains to filter sunlight and have some room for privacy.
This window is suitable for outdoor terraces. It is a thick wooden window, in the shade of white on the outside with shelves. Medium-sized flowers will look good here. If you have a garden or a patio, this is perfectly in theme!
Add variety to your home by using multiple windows, such as rectangles and squares. Just make sure the variation in sizes and levels of the windows will match and complement each other to pull off the perfect look.
If it is a single storey house, choosing a bigger window is better. Adding a big window, especially a sliding one, will make the house look wider than ever before.
It is another cool design using a sliding glass window frame. The twist though, lies to the wooden barrier in the middle. While there is a different functional purpose served, the wooden barrier in the middle also provided aesthetic purposes such as sporting an old school or vintage look.
A very beautiful example from the preview, it is a large window curved above a Mediterranean-style wooden frame. Incorporating this design to your house will give you this European vibe. This goes well to houses situated in front of the beach or near bodies of water. Such wide windows allow sea breeze to enter the hall.
It's a simple white window accentuating walls of neutral and light colors. It also compliments the wall made of stone. The element and texture of stone already seem a lot, so partnering it with a much simpler tone would be best.