Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 window designs to inspire you!

Jaimie Alcantara Jaimie Alcantara
Casa MRT, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern home
Loading admin actions …

Home sweet home is what we like; but getting used or going home to the same old style for a long time may get boring. Maybe you could change something. Why not try changing your windows at home, it may turn a boring house into a beautiful home. Windows itself can change the overall look and feel of the house. So today, homify gathered good ideas for windows of the house. We will look at not only the design, but the size and shape of the home. Get the most ideal style for you through consultation with architects. Now let's go look better.

1. Colonial style

homify Colonial style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Let's start our first idea by choosing a window to suit the ‘colonial style’ home. The wood-framed window at the top looks good, giving a retro feel.

To inspire you and get you started, check out this spanish-colonial style house makeover!

2. Modern style house

Casa CSP 2, PJV Arquitetura PJV Arquitetura Modern home Concrete White
PJV Arquitetura

PJV Arquitetura
PJV Arquitetura
PJV Arquitetura

A large glass window is fitting for that modern home look. The model is a sliding glass window with a concrete frame. With the chosen kind of window, the house looks wide but not plain, classy and elegant.

Explore and see another great idea for a modernized home, here at homify!

3. Corner window

El Encuentro 1, Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Modern style gardens
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá

Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá

We can add design to home by putting a glass window at the corner of the house in the preview. Because this is a rare sight and design contrary to conventional houses, you can say that this looks more of a luxury home.

4. The half window is a light shield

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Minimalist house
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

This is another window with attractive design. What’s unique with this window is half of it is glass, the other half made of white wood. This kind of window gives a soft touch to the house, beautiful and neat.

5. Simple window embedded in the wall

Casa MRT, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern home
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

The sunken design makes the wall look thicker. This adds texture, and character from a plain wall. It would be nice to adapt this window design to achieve balance and have a simple-but-full look.

6. Large windows filter sunlight

CASA MP, Mutabile Arquitetura Mutabile Arquitetura Country style house
Mutabile Arquitetura

Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura

Large windows creates a certain effect, to your advantage, which allows the sun to shine through the house. But having too much sunlight isn’t good either, so use curtains to filter sunlight and have some room for privacy.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Windows with shelves

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Terrace
Bender Arquitetura

Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura

This window is suitable for outdoor terraces. It is a thick wooden window, in the shade of white on the outside with shelves. Medium-sized flowers will look good here. If you have a garden or a patio, this is perfectly in theme!

8. Square and rectangular windows

homify Modern home White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Add variety to your home by using multiple windows, such as rectangles and squares. Just make sure the variation in sizes and levels of the windows will match and complement each other to pull off the perfect look.

9. Large sliding window

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern home
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

If it is a single storey house, choosing a bigger window is better. Adding a big window, especially a sliding one, will make the house look wider than ever before.

10. Window with barriers

Chalet estilo clásico en la Costa Brava, Construccions Cristinenques, S.L. Construccions Cristinenques, S.L. Classic style houses Bricks Beige
Construccions Cristinenques, S.L.

Construccions Cristinenques, S.L.
Construccions Cristinenques, S.L.
Construccions Cristinenques, S.L.

It is another cool design using a sliding glass window frame. The twist though, lies to the wooden barrier in the middle. While there is a different functional purpose served, the wooden barrier in the middle also provided aesthetic purposes such as sporting an old school or vintage look.

11. A large curved window

Restauro e Consolidamento villa ottocentesca a Messina, Ing. Edoardo Contrafatto Ing. Edoardo Contrafatto Classic style conservatory
Ing. Edoardo Contrafatto

Ing. Edoardo Contrafatto
Ing. Edoardo Contrafatto
Ing. Edoardo Contrafatto

A very beautiful example from the preview, it is a large window curved above a Mediterranean-style wooden frame. Incorporating this design to your house will give you this European vibe. This goes well to houses situated in front of the beach or near bodies of water. Such wide windows allow sea breeze to enter the hall.

12. Simple white window design

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern windows & doors
epb arquitectura

epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura

It's a simple white window accentuating walls of neutral and light colors. It also compliments the wall made of stone. The element and texture of stone already seem a lot, so partnering it with a much simpler tone would be best.

Top 5 of the week: Filipino home inspirations in different shapes, sizes, and colors!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks