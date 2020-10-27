Your browser is out-of-date.

10 eye-catching houses under 150 square meters!

homify Modern home
If you think that amazing houses could only be build in large areas, you are mistaken. Great things do come in small packages. And these 10 houses are proofs. Let's check them out to get ideas on how to create a practical 150 square meter house plan!

1. Modern and simple

Neubau in Bonn, PlanBar Architektur PlanBar Architektur Modern home
This 150 sqm house may look simple but its modern design exude class and beauty. Its all white facade with black borders on the windows and door makes it eye-catching, together with visible interiors in warm yellow light. 

2. With pool and garden

Residenza Privata A.P. - Marina di Pietrasanta, Zeno Pucci+Architects Zeno Pucci+Architects Modern home
When you have the luxury of having a cozy pool and spacious garden, why would you need a big house? The modest 150 sqm house design is just perfect for this comfy setup.

3. Modern chalet

Sous bois, Luc Spits Interiors Luc Spits Interiors Modern home
The highlight of this house is its glass facade and interesting shape. Its color also makes it chic and stylish.

4. Traditional home

「stri-ep house 秋谷2丁目」, vibe design inc. vibe design inc. Eclectic style houses
This traditional two-storey home in black and white is perfect for a growing family. The 150 square meter house floor plan includes spacious interiors, and there is a garden that can be used for planting crops.

5. Modern and rustic

homify Modern home
We see metal, wood, and glass combine in this modern and rustic home. The house is cozy and comfortable despite its unique appearance.

6. A family home

Villetta in bioedilizia (Germania), Eleni Decor Eleni Decor Country style house
This home has spacious rooms, which makes it ideal for the family. It also features a traditional and classic style of a family home: white walls and red roof.

7. The dream house

GLS Mamurbaba Villaları 6 No'lu Villa, NAZZ Design Studio NAZZ Design Studio Modern home
Modern and stylish, this home is a dream! The house looks spacious and secured as well. 

8. Dutch architecture

Eigentijdse woning Den-Haag, Bongers Architecten Bongers Architecten Modern home
This typical Dutch house features high-sloping roofs that are useful for rain and snow. There are also cozy patio and garden that Dutch homes are known for. 

9. Another modern home

VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR EN ATIOS. O PORRIÑO, Fernández Luna Oficina de Arquitectura SCP Fernández Luna Oficina de Arquitectura SCP Industrial style houses
The facade of this house is highlighted by glass and concrete ceiling. This also allows the interior to be visible, giving it a modern look. 

10. Unusual architecture

homify Modern home
The unusual architecture of this house is totally eye-catching. It's like there's a house built within a house!

What to keep in mind when designing under 150 sqm houses

R House, Arciete + Orillo Architects Arciete + Orillo Architects Bungalows house,bungalow,cebu,modern house
R House

When space is limited, it becomes all the more essential to blend functionality and aesthetics in the design of a house. Comfort should be a priority since the residents have to live happily in the space. For example, every member of the family should have their own space, even if it is a small one.

DS Pavillion, SGMN Architects SGMN Architects Living room Concrete Black
DS Pavillion

Simple details make a difference when designing smaller homes. Open plan integrated spaces are an excellent option for the social areas in a 150 sqm house design as they eliminate the need for walls and give the entire house a spacious and airy feel. Working with architects can help to plan the perfect house within 150 sqm.

8 common (and crazy!) Filipino home superstitions
