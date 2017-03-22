9 beautiful homes in interesting shapes

Today, we are showing you 9 stunning works of architecture. These houses come in interesting, unexpected, and intriguing shapes. Their designs are sure to stir a lot of curiosity. Let's take a look!
Blending as if it's one with nature, this house looks like cacao beans in the middle of the tropics. They are also clustered together to form a shape of a flower.
It's as if this house is a salamander that blends with the trees behind it. It bends and turns, going up until it finally climbs the highest tree.
This modern house features minimalist designs with its shapes and colors. It's interesting how each level of the house takes a different shape and color, which will keep you guessing which part of the house it is.
If you're the type who wants to live your life in the edge--literally, then this house is for you. This house looks like it is being raised by a crane with its shape and foundation.
This house makes you feel like you live in an oasis. It's open shape makes you appreciate the natural resources that surrounds it.
As the ground beneath rises, so does the house. The shape and layout of the house is determined by the location where it sits.
This house looks like a roof that turned into a house. The wide slope of the roof that extends to the porch is such a creative idea!
The aliens have landed and their spaceship makes a pretty cool house! The shape of the windows take after the shape of the house, which makes it look like something earthlings would love.
