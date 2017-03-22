Your browser is out-of-date.

9 beautiful homes in interesting shapes

Дом у ручья, Максим Любецкий Максим Любецкий Minimalist house
Today, we are showing you 9 stunning works of architecture. These houses come in interesting, unexpected, and intriguing shapes. Their designs are sure to stir a lot of curiosity. Let's take a look! 

1. Aztec inspired

Casa Eugênia por Joao Diniz Arquitetura, JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA Modern home
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

The roof of this house is shaped like a quarter of a circle. On its side, we can see Aztec inspired artwork on the wall. Overall, the shape of the house looks like it was sliced in the middle. That is perhaps why the facade opens up like it's half of something.

2. Tropical bliss

Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Blending as if it's one with nature, this house looks like cacao beans in the middle of the tropics. They are also clustered together to form a shape of a flower. 

3. Nature's best

Villa M, HS Architekten BDA HS Architekten BDA Modern home
HS Architekten BDA

HS Architekten BDA
HS Architekten BDA
HS Architekten BDA

It's as if this house is a salamander that blends with the trees behind it. It bends and turns, going up until it finally climbs the highest tree.

4. Modern and minimalist

Casa S. Roque, Urban Core Urban Core Minimalist house
Urban Core

Urban Core
Urban Core
Urban Core

This modern house features minimalist designs with its shapes and colors. It's interesting how each level of the house takes a different shape and color, which will keep you guessing which part of the house it is. 

5. The daredevil

Дом у ручья, Максим Любецкий Максим Любецкий Minimalist house
Максим Любецкий

Максим Любецкий
Максим Любецкий
Максим Любецкий

If you're the type who wants to live your life in the edge--literally, then this house is for you. This house looks like it is being raised by a crane with its shape and foundation.

6. Classic swirl

SHELL, ARTechnic architects / アールテクニック ARTechnic architects / アールテクニック Terrace
ARTechnic architects / アールテクニック

SHELL

ARTechnic architects / アールテクニック
ARTechnic architects / アールテクニック
ARTechnic architects / アールテクニック

This house makes you feel like you live in an oasis. It's open shape makes you appreciate the natural resources that surrounds it. 

7. Nature as floor plan

LARA RIOS HOUSE, miba architects miba architects Industrial style houses
miba architects

miba architects
miba architects
miba architects

As the ground beneath rises, so does the house. The shape and layout of the house is determined by the location where it sits. 

8. Roof shaped house

Dom letniskowy na skale, BIG IDEA studio projektowe BIG IDEA studio projektowe Industrial style houses Wood Wood effect
BIG IDEA studio projektowe

BIG IDEA studio projektowe
BIG IDEA studio projektowe
BIG IDEA studio projektowe

This house looks like a roof that turned into a house. The wide slope of the roof that extends to the porch is such a creative idea!

9. Spaceship house

ドームハウス, 原 空間工作所 HARA Urban Space Factory 原 空間工作所 HARA Urban Space Factory Industrial style houses Solid Wood Beige
原 空間工作所 HARA Urban Space Factory

原 空間工作所 HARA Urban Space Factory
原 空間工作所 HARA Urban Space Factory
原 空間工作所 HARA Urban Space Factory

The aliens have landed and their spaceship makes a pretty cool house! The shape of the windows take after the shape of the house, which makes it look like something earthlings would love. 

