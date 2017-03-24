Wooden resthouse promises the perfect escape (plans included!)

The term ''glamping'' is quite popular these days. It's a portmanteau of the words camping and glamour which developed from the activity of wealthy travelers who did not dispense with their luxurious lifestyles in African safaris. Camping purists do not consider it at all as camping, but somehow it still gained followers and hence the offshoot of fun to ultra-sophisticated glamping activities around the globe.

This ideabook will take you to a glamping park called Cala Llevadó which was the brainchild of architectural firm DOS Arquitectes in Costa Brava, Spain. The images here were captured by homify-enlisted photographer Simon Garcia. Discover glamping by reading further!