Top 5 of the week: Homes that inspire

Our writer Dayana writes, ’If you're into rural styles or bucolic havens with all their lovely wooden textures and if you also dream of an economical yet beautiful in and out construction, then you're in for an exciting revelation. With just a total area of 55 square meters, this cabin-like home already includes four bedrooms! Imagine how wonderful and peaceful it must be to live in a natural environment where on top of it, you get to have a comfortable and stunning home.’