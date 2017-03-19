Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Top 5 of the week: Homes that inspire

homify_PH homify_PH
Marine Parade, Dorrington Atcheson Architects Dorrington Atcheson Architects Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

Another week has gone by! It is now Sunday, which means it's a time for another Top 5 this week! What are the ideabooks, topics, and homes that you loved these past seven days? We've compiled them here for you:

Wooden home!

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Our writer Dayana writes, ’If you're into rural styles or bucolic havens with all their lovely wooden textures and if you also dream of an economical yet beautiful in and out construction, then you're in for an exciting revelation. With just a total area of 55 square meters, this cabin-like home already includes four bedrooms! Imagine how wonderful and peaceful it must be to live in a natural environment where on top of it, you get to have a comfortable and stunning home.’ 

Termite protection!

Marine Parade, Dorrington Atcheson Architects Dorrington Atcheson Architects Modern dining room
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Marine Parade

Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Termites are a common problem for homeowners. Want to know how you can keep you home safe from them? Read this article: 5 ways to protect your home from termites

Beautiful Asian home

บ้านคุณวัชระ-คุณอุษณีย์ อ.ดอยสะเก็ด เชียงใหม่, สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี
สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี

สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี
สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี
สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี

If you want to read how they built this charming home in Thailand. Check out this article! We guarantee it will inspire you to build you own in no time! 

Small but stylish homes

Casa de bloco aparente, Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Rustic style house
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Bigger doesn't always mean better, as exemplified by these 10 small but stylish homes that stole your heart this wee

Three-storey dream home

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

’The worst thing you can do when building your home is not maximize space. A narrow lot should not limit you in achieving the kind of house you want. With a good interior architect, you can plan your home accordingly. Here is a house to inspire you,’ shares our writer Ieth.

A small and simple house but with everything you need!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks