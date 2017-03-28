A 27-square-meter home with everything you need (and more!)

Reflecting on building a home always involves specifications of numbers, designs, and actual space. A 27 square meter house is quite small. How can one create the beautiful basic quarters within the home with this amount of space?
Today, Homify will bring you to several home designs that will provide you with everything that you need to have in your place of habitation.
Interior designers have looked into the space and arranged the kitchen and living room just right next to each other. This way it created a wider span in the area.
The living room that welcomes people and the kitchen adjacent to it, with the wider space and the characters reflected together with its color designs, has made so much impact from this point of view. Leading one from this point of reference, the continuous space used in the areas is basically just defined with intricate designs from the black wrought iron that is mounted from atop.
Decorating a bathroom with interesting details from its color tones to the textured glass on the door including the beautiful designs on its walls just blended very well with the tiled walls from where the water would cascade from its shower. Quite an interesting interior design perspective!
The tiled wall that continued to stretch to this corner gave it an elegant look.The mounted mirror, on the other hand, has given the space a bigger look while the hanging crystal lamp turnovers are such a wonderful complement to the space.
With the homeowner's choice, the combination of crimson and blue somehow made an interesting contrast with the wood furniture.
The L-shaped kitchen is just a perfect fit! From its color down to the tiled mosaic on its countertop, with the white painted walls and the wooden hanging cabinets and a rustic lamp on the sides, didn't just add up to the classy, cozy and comfy look of the space.The lighting contributed to the space drama as well.
The mosaic tile floor with the white and cream combination enhanced the wood accents within the lounge. Choices really matters.
Sometimes we do not need to create so much space for each room. If we know about the
how with basic designs and the functions of each space, with one's dynamic mind and creativity, from colors to textures, from arrangements to details of materials, a beautiful 27 square meter home is just possible!
While we look at space from down below, we realize that living at an angle high enough to see a view, we'll learn that there is another space just above it waiting to be explored!