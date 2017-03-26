Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern family home flaunts lush decor

Woning Baars
The modern style of this house has a  welcoming atmosphere. This residence meets all needs with modern solutions can inspire you to bring classic and modern style together. Get ready to be inspired for your next home project!

Façade

The façade architecture used light neutral tones to contrast dark neutral colors. According to classical architectural styles, the crib roof model represents a warm family house.The spacious glass windows and sliding glass doors are designed for uniform natural light distribution. The lawn is designed with stone walkways for ease of use of the residents. For those who prefer to be in harmony with nature, it has an elegant garden that guarantees stay-cation weekends in the comfort of your own home.. You can also get access to more ideas here in Homify.

Back yard

This house has been designed with wide glass windows and sliding glass doors to ensure uniform natural light ditribution. There is also  chimney for the grill! All that while having a spacious area where you can welcome your guests for barbecue. Sliding glass doors are opened as needed, integrating the garden area with the interior.

Living room

 The contemporary design of the interior is dominated by simple but effective comfort solutions. In terms of color and texture, it is preferred to use a color scheme which uses light hues compatible with the decoration of the living room.The modern L-shaped couches offer convenience and durability. A TV unit with the same color tones as the wall is preferred. 

Dining room

The bright and spacious dining area is perfectly set near the exquisite garden for the perfect view. The widesliding doors create a spacious and invigorating atmosphere while also embracing the concept of nature. When needed, the sliding glass doors can be opened to integrate the dining and garden area.This design is perfect for hosting barbecue parties with friends and family. 

