Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 practical space-saving solutions for the modern home

Stephanie Kirsten Stephanie Kirsten
CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA ROMERO DE LA MORA Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

If you need practical and economical solutions to make your decoration more useful, be sure to take a look at the suggestions in this article. Even when you buy a simple puff, there is definitely a detail you need to keep in mind, and in this article we will present a few of these details in the context of stylish sample designs. You can easily apply your decorations to 11 beautiful storage solutions!

Under-Your-Bed Storage

Крошка, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ

Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ

Yes! It is possible to design the bed so that the space under the bed will be used as a drawer.  For such a design, you can get help from the furniture producers from the carpenters.

Hangers

From Valencia With Design, Yonoh Yonoh BathroomStorage
Yonoh

Yonoh
Yonoh
Yonoh

You can use your bathroom walls to store your dirty laundry by mounting small baskets like this. So stylish and practical! Simple hangers that you can find anywhere and even a few fabric or wicker baskets can be a wonderful storage solution in the kitchen or bathroom.

Ornaments

SILECIA - 2, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

If you like to plant your plants in the pot, you may have various kinds of pots in different corners of your house. Thinking that you lack the floor area to grow plants? Do not fret! You can find these simple hangers easily and cheaply in the markets that sell home and renovation products. Great solution!

Don't know where to start? Consult an expert here!

Stairway storage solutions

Einbauschränke Wohnzimmer, Held Schreinerei Held Schreinerei Living roomShelves
Held Schreinerei

Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei

You may have encountered this solution in many designs we offer here at Homify. Leaving the stairs underexposed and dysfunctional is a major decoration error. By negotiating with a master, you can easily turn the interior staircase into a convenient storage space. 

Hallway Hangers

Wandtattoo Garderobe Kirschblütenzweig, Designscape Creative GmbH Designscape Creative GmbH Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
Designscape Creative GmbH

Designscape Creative GmbH
Designscape Creative GmbH
Designscape Creative GmbH

 Hangers are cheap and effective as a storage solution. You can store many things and accessories in the closets and drawers, but they can only do so much. Your empty hallway? Make it your storage solution project! Use decorative images and put hangers (as shown in the picture) to hang your umbrellas or even keys. Perfect for those who always rush out to work in the morning!

Baskets

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA ROMERO DE LA MORA Kitchen
ROMERO DE LA MORA

ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA

If your kitchen has a large storage area, such as this one, and you do not have a partition, you might have a serious storage problem. These large closets and shelves can only house a few products if they do not have partitions. The best way to solve this is to divide these large shelves and cabinets into separate baskets.

Whoopsie! Want more inspiration for your home? Here!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Wall Shelves

shelfbar floating shelves - natural oak shelfbar HouseholdStorage
shelfbar

shelfbar floating shelves—natural oak

shelfbar
shelfbar
shelfbar

You probably have a lot of products in the kitchen or the bathroom, but let's face it, a table can only do so much. The best solution is to build shelves and make use of that empty wall! Practical? Yes. Stylish? Very much so.

Wall shelves

Cubic Bathroom, Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini BathroomStorage
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini

Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini

Just like shelves, wall boxes are an effective and practical solution. Instead of devoting space to a large, cumbersome library, you can have a  functional bookcase with simple wooden boxes that you can mount on the walls. 

FoldingTable

FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

This one's highly recommended for those who do not have enough space for a study room. In its closed state, the table covers only a few centimeters in the wall. 

Make pantry areas more efficient

Cocina AMBLESIDE AW15, Laura Ashley Decoración Laura Ashley Decoración KitchenStorage Solid Wood Wood effect
Laura Ashley Decoración

Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración

We said that big cabinets without partitions would not work in the rooms where there are lots of small things to store. The solution is turning these large cabinets into storage areas like the one in the picture. Do this, and you'll never have to lose your precious time looking for that little jar of cumin ever again.

Puff it up

Crossing the ocean Natural Fibres Export Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton Blue
Natural Fibres Export

Crossing the ocean

Natural Fibres Export
Natural Fibres Export
Natural Fibres Export

For people with little home space to work with, all pieces of furniture must optimize storage. For example, you can buy chairs that are also stealth storage baskets! Isn't that amazing? It's like buying two new pieces of furniture for the price of one!

Want to see more Ideabooks? Click here!

The simple detached house of our dreams

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks