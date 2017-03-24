Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A marvelous Mexican home to inspire every Filipino

Stephanie Kirsten Stephanie Kirsten
RESIDENCIA H6 , CH Proyectos CH Proyectos Eclectic style houses
Loading admin actions …

Today we will visit a beautiful house that combines elements of traditional Mexican architecture, with a modern design, resulting in a simply fantastic residence.  We are sure you will love it!

Facade

RESIDENCIA H6 , CH Proyectos CH Proyectos Eclectic style houses
CH Proyectos

CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos

The facade is predominantly white, which gives a sense of stability and security to this modern house. The main entrance is defined by a thick frame, which perfectly indicates  the access to the residence, through a large wooden door. The pots and green areas give a natural touch suitable to this nice design.

Social Area

RESIDENCIA H6 , CH Proyectos CH Proyectos Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
CH Proyectos

CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos

Right in the hall, the social area is separated from the main entrance by two large columns, which not only fulfill their structural function of loading the slab of the residence, but also function as a partition between the different spaces.

Gorgeous Receiving Area

RESIDENCIA H6 , CH Proyectos CH Proyectos Living room
CH Proyectos

CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos

The social area of this beautiful residence has all the luxuries to celebrate the best meetings with friends and family, as it has a beautiful living room, which has a large and modern fireplace, which acts as a separation of this space from where the bar is. Just to the left of the picture, we can also see the dining room, which shares this spacious and luxurious space inside the house.

Dining Area

RESIDENCIA H6 , CH Proyectos CH Proyectos Eclectic style dining room
CH Proyectos

CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos

For your socials, really.

RESIDENCIA H6 , CH Proyectos CH Proyectos Living room
CH Proyectos

CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos

Turn it up!

RESIDENCIA H6 , CH Proyectos CH Proyectos Living room
CH Proyectos

CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos

There is no better way than welcoming the guests of the house than with a glass of your favorite drink, served in this beautiful bar, which features a curved bar with a glossy black finish. The back wall features a translucent, backlit stone cladding that creates a unique effect in this recreation space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Partition, baby.

RESIDENCIA H6 , CH Proyectos CH Proyectos Eclectic style dining room
CH Proyectos

CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos

Patio

RESIDENCIA H6 , CH Proyectos CH Proyectos Eclectic style houses
CH Proyectos

CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos

Now we go to the patio, where the transition between the interior and exterior is highlighted by a pergola concrete structure, which allows to create that change of environments without being abrupt, creating at the same time a beautiful set of shadows that complement the overall design of the house.

Consult an expert here!

Mexican-themed, indeed.

RESIDENCIA H6 , CH Proyectos CH Proyectos Eclectic style garden
CH Proyectos

CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos

One of the elements of traditional Mexican architecture that is incorporated in the design of this house, is the central patio, where you can have contact with nature while enjoying the outdoors in the privacy and comfort of the home, thus raising the quality of life of its residents. The combination of colors and textures evokes the contemporary designs of Mexican architects, mainly Luis Barragán and Ricardo Legorreta.

Terrace

RESIDENCIA H6 , CH Proyectos CH Proyectos Eclectic style garden
CH Proyectos

CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos

In the patio area sits a large,  covered terrace which also serves as a transition space between the interior and exterior, merging both environments, through an outdoor room where you can fully enjoy a rich and fresh summer afternoon in the company of family and friends.

A hotel? No, this is just a house.

RESIDENCIA H6 , CH Proyectos CH Proyectos Eclectic style garden
CH Proyectos

CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos

Well-lit dining area

RESIDENCIA H6 , CH Proyectos CH Proyectos Eclectic style dining room
CH Proyectos

CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos

Patio, pat-yes!

RESIDENCIA H6 , CH Proyectos CH Proyectos Eclectic style garden
CH Proyectos

CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos

The design details in these outdoor spaces add to their comfort, such as the latticed dark brown wall, which becomes a focal point, along with the 3 skylight cubes on the ceiling, create a relaxing environment, inviting us to spend a pleasant afternoon in the comfortable armchair, enjoying good company and a beautiful view.

More home-spiration here!

Well-combined elements of modern and traditional architecture

RESIDENCIA H6 , CH Proyectos CH Proyectos Eclectic style houses
CH Proyectos

CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos

Pool club!

RESIDENCIA H6 , CH Proyectos CH Proyectos Eclectic style garden
CH Proyectos

CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos
CH Proyectos

The cherry on top! Would you look at this pool? It has an organic and sinuous design, which perfectly complements a recreational area, offering all the comforts and luxuries demanded by a  contemporary lifestyle.

Looking for more home-spiration? Click here?

5 IKEA furniture pieces you should definitely have in your home

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks