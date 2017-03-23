A simple home with a touch of class

Upon passing through the main door, one would find a spacious and classy living room beside the reception. It's also worth noting that an arch is your transition from the foyer to this area. Now the ceiling features the sturdy wood work on the roof which quite frankly looks astonishing when lighted by the lovely light fixtures in this room. It's all so neutral in terms of color and yet the elegant furnishings and floral ornaments just nails everything perfectly.

