A simple home with a touch of class

There's a misconception about prefabricated houses being too basic and boring. Allow us to clarify that there are a lot of prefabricated (prefab for shot) homes these days that can hold its own against onsite-built houses. Architects and engineers are also realizing how convenience and aesthetics can be brought together in prefab homes to suit the needs of the modern family. Just take a look at this classy modular propject built by Marlegno Prefabricated Wooden Buildings.
The house features a traditional arched porch supported by columns, but before going into those, check out the curved pergola with an abundance of leaves welcoming you through the foot path on the side which by the way is lined with dainty blossoms. That's the flag of Italy by the way which you can readily replace with the Philippine flag if you wish. Back at the main structure, you will notice the visible wooden rafters and how its brown color goes nicely against the cream and gray of the facade.
Here's a close inspection of the side walk where colorful flowers instantly brighten an otherwise neutral backdrop. These florals including the clay potted one on the veranda naturally go well with the house because of its classical architecture evident in the use of columns, minimalist design, and arches. Meanwhile, the sliding glass doors here add a modern touch to the ensemble.
Overlooking the neat lawn and small garden, this angle reveals further the work on the roofs framework as well as the columns and how these still look nice alongside the quirky red shutters of the opposite side's windows. On the other hand, the kids can definitely enjoy playing on this well-trimmed lawn.
The main door is apparently tucked in between the classical and modern sides of the house. When you inspect its environment, the area seems to be a cool spot to contemplate on things. And we love how they added a bench there to exactly serve the purpose of aiding you in your thought process. Of course, the plants can keep you company and perhaps even refresh you when you've overthought already. The architects also went for a tiled roof which shouldn't come as a surprise especially when you're trying to bridge classical and modern styles in an effortless and chic manner.
Upon passing through the main door, one would find a spacious and classy living room beside the reception. It's also worth noting that an arch is your transition from the foyer to this area. Now the ceiling features the sturdy wood work on the roof which quite frankly looks astonishing when lighted by the lovely light fixtures in this room. It's all so neutral in terms of color and yet the elegant furnishings and floral ornaments just nails everything perfectly.
