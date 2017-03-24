14 beautiful homes with photo-realistic designs you can copy

Taking inspiration from the grandiosity of bridges, this house might come across as eclectic because it actually is. In fact it looks like an unfinished bridge. In any case, our hearts have been held captive its exquisite geometry and color palette especially against the heavenly undergrowth. Think about how strong this architecture is but how the plants soften its look. In any case, we're quite confident that with its neutral color, it would look good in any environment.