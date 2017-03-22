A traditional two-storey home with modern (and fun!) interiors

Sometimes, a house looks ordinary on the outside but there's a pleasant surprise waiting inside. This house may look like your traditional two-storey home until you get inside and find your way up in the attic. Are you excited to see what we are talking about? Let's take a look!
The two-tone color gives the facade an interesting look. The combination of brown and yellow makes this family home warm and cozy. Having the fence as low as it is makes it easier to appreciate the exterior more.
We are welcomed by a minimalist interior as we enter the house. The wooden stairs stand out against the white walls, making the space look neat and organized.
The black and white combination gives this kitchen a modern look. We particularly love the lighting that makes the space chic and stylish.
We get a break from the white walls as we climbed upstairs to the attic bedroom. The combination of pastel colors is easy on the eye, especially with the windows that allow sunlight in. It also has a custommade bed with built-in storage.
The most fun part of the house is the children's bedroom. A mesh is attached where the kids can play as long as they want. The bright wall and lamps add to the excitement, too!
