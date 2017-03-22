Your browser is out-of-date.

5 tips for painting your wooden house

house-05, dwarf dwarf Eclectic style houses
When the natural honeycomb color of the wood doesn't seem to do the trick, you want to paint your wooden house with white, black, or any other color. This makes the house look modern, chic, and stylish without spending too much. If you're ready to paint your wooden house, here are some tips you would find useful.

1. Weather forecast

Timing is every thing when painting. You should schedule it in accordance to you local weather forecast. Choose the dry season when there's little rain as paint needs time to dry.

2. Prepare the area

The outcome may be a total beauty, but the painting process is messy. Cover the ground and the greenery in the garden that you don't want paint on. It's best to keep outdoor furniture out of the painting area as well.

3. Sand and wash

Clean the siding very well as paint won't adhere to dirty surfaces. Sand and scrape any peeling to create a smooth and solid surface before you start painting.

4. Start from top to bottom

To control streaks, paint from the top and work your way down to the bottom. You may not be able to control drips the whole time, but this will minimize painting accidents.

5. Uniform paint color

'Boxing the paint' is a method used by the professional painters to ensure that a uniform color is used when painting your home exterior. To do this, mix multiple cans of the same color into a larger container.

When you're done painting your house, time for small backyard ideas to get your home ready for the summer.

