Two-storey home that will make you green with envy

Choosing the color of your house is always exciting. Of course along the way, you'd encounter a few disagreements with your partner or family members but it's worth noting that colors express character, enhance beauty, and even keep you air-conditioned inside with the aid of the heat reflective paints in the market these days. For this ideabook, we'll be exploring this zesty light green two-storey house.
The two-storey combines Mediterranean and modern styles in its architecture particularly evident in the use of ceramic tiles for the roof and the boxy surfaces in this exterior. In building it, the architects utilized precast concrete which is durable, heat-insulating, and even ecological. In terms of the color palette, they stuck with earthy tones emphasized by the light green and brown combination.
On the entrance, you'd first notice the patterned fence that somehow resembles a Moroccan or perhaps Arabian ornamental wall. It's an interesting way to perk up a dull wall dividing the car gate from the pedestrian gate. Speaking of which, check out the classy details on these cast iron gates as well. When you pass through these, you'd come across a small space that's been prettified by the marble tiled floor against a few plant growths which create a rustic and verdant effect.
In Feng Shui, the color scheme of this house evokes balance and peace. The light green also reduces blood pressure, nervousness, and provokes creativity. It's also good to note that when you stare at this hue after reading, your eyes get refreshed. Now shift your focus on the side foot path shown above. It includes a small rock garden that instantly adds texture to the area.
There are just a few things you need really for a bathroom and these include clean amenities and decent space. This bathroom hinges on those two things. The room is simple and it has a neutral color scheme as seen in the combination of marble surfaces, wooden surfaces, glass divider, and white tiles, but it is absolutely pleasing to the eyes and most likely pleasurable for body cleansing.
This other bathroom fashions the same neutral color palette with some stained design on the walls. They also brilliantly chose to place a small window for ventilation and natural lighting. We like how the wide wall mirror reflects the brightness from the window.
Here's another one that includes the same small window. Notice how the white light instantly brights this clean white interior, softened and textured by the feathery gray marble details.
To complement the earthy exterior, the staircase brings together fleshy orange to cream tones that take you en route to classical times. The architects were mindful however about going too far so the steel railings still place this design in the contemporary category. We also love how they utilized the walls here to mount lights.
As a zap back to the now, the kitchen features silvery items that are as functional as they are fancy-looking. Although different in terms of material, the different surfaces here still coordinate because of the cool color palette and the organized arrangement also does well in keeping things look good here.
